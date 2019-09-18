Capitol Crossing's 200 Massachusetts Avenue Building Awarded LEED Platinum Certification

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Group Partners (PGP) announced today that the 200 Massachusetts Avenue building at Capitol Crossing has been awarded a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

"Property Group Partners has long been focused on green-building strategies as an important part of the development of our projects," said Jeffrey Sussman, President of Property Group Partners. "We believe that committing to a higher standard of environmental quality makes our developments better for tenants, local residents and the community in general. PGP is extremely proud of 200 Massachusetts Avenue's LEED Platinum Certification as Capitol Crossing is a model of green-building strategies."

When completed in 2022, the Capitol Crossing project will go "beyond LEED Platinum" As part of PGP's environmental commitment, the Company has equipped Capitol Crossing with water cisterns to secure storm water runoﬀ and harvest ground water for reuse. These cisterns will reduce water usage for landscaping by 50%, and potable water usage by up to 30%. Additionally, 200 Massachusetts Avenue will leverage cogeneration power to increase electricity accessibility, providing tenants with stable utilities pricing.

Capitol Crossing also features rooftop green areas that were designed to minimize heat collection from the sun and decrease the property's cooling needs throughout in the warmest months of the year. Most recently, the project's EcoChimneys were installed. Through these chimneys, car exhaust from the parking garage will be cleaned.

The 12-story 200 Massachusetts Avenue, designed by architecture ﬁrm Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates, is the ﬁrst of building at Capitol Crossing to be awarded a LEED Platinum Certification. Capitol Crossing will feature a total of ﬁve buildings and 2.2 million square feet of mixed-use space upon completion.

Property Group Partners has a long history of bringing the highest LEED certifications to its developments. In 2006, PGP delivered 1101 New York Avenue as the first commercial office building in the City to receive the LEED Gold Certification. Three years later, PGP delivered 801 17th Street, NW, Washington, D.C. development as the first commercial office building in the District to receive USGBC'c highest rating, LEED Platinum.

About Capitol Crossing:

Capitol Crossing is restoring the original L'Enfant Plan by re-connecting Capitol Hill and East End, divided by the I-395 Center Leg Freeway. Capitol Crossing creates three new city blocks supporting 2.2 million square feet of new mixed-use space in ﬁve buildings. The project is supporting 4,000 construction jobs, and – once completed – there will be an estimated 8,000 employees and residents in the ﬁve buildings. Investments and upgrades by Property Group Partners include more than $200 million of private funding that is paying for infrastructure and utility upgrades, new and improved roads, and revitalization of surrounding neighborhoods. Once completed, the project will grow the city's tax base by adding more than $40 million in annual new property tax revenue. For more information visit www.capitolcrossingdc.com.

