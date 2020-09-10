Capitol Hill Staff Member from Utah Honored with National Suicide Prevention Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization declares September 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day where around the world, people and organizations raise awareness that suicide can be prevented. To create awareness and honor those working to prevent this tragic loss of life, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presented Legislative Director Cam Madsen, a member of the staff of U.S. Representative Chris Stewart with the Allies in Action Award at an awards ceremony on Thursday, September 10.

"Cam Madsen is a passionate hero working to make the lives of Americans better every day. We are proud to present him with this prestigious award which he earned through his hard work and dedication. He is a true lifesaver and leader in AFSP's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said Robert Gebbia, AFSP CEO.

Serving in Congressman Chris Stewart's office since 2013, Cam has been a key partner for AFSP, collaborating on the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act and the continued push to designate 988 as the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Mr. Madsen has also overseen the introduction of legislation to bring suicide prevention services and training to emergency departments and health professionals across the country.

AFSP's Allies in Action Awards honor individuals who are working tirelessly at all levels of government to improve mental health and reduce suicide in our country. This award is in recognition of their longstanding and steadfast support of, and leadership in, suicide prevention and mental health. The online awards ceremony held today included volunteers who have lost loved ones to suicide or who have their own lived experience with a suicide attempt, along with mental health professionals, suicide prevention allies, members of Congress and their staff, and other leaders in the field. This awards ceremony coincides with a campaign AFSP is championing for National Suicide Prevention Week (September 6-12), the #KeepGoing campaign.

Suicide in Utah

Suicide is a leading, yet preventable public health problem in Utah. Suicide is the leading cause of death for youth and young adults ages 10-24, the 2nd leading cause for residents ages 25- 44 in Utah, and the 7th leading cause of death overall. Almost eleven times as many people died by suicide in Utah in 2018 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

