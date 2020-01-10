Capitol Records Celebrates The Launch Of Bob Seger's Official Artist Channel On YouTube With The Premiere Of A "Night Moves" Lyric Video

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Records/UMe is pleased to announce the debut of Bob Seger's official artist channel on YouTube with the premiere of the brand new lyric video for "Night Moves." The video is the first of a series of lyric videos Capitol is producing to highlight Seger's classic hits. One of Seger's most popular tracks, "Night Moves" was named by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of The 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.