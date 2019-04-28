Capitol Securities Welcomes former LPL advisor Craig Sablosky to its Reston, VA - DC Metro office

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Craig Sablosky to the firm. Craig has 12 years of experience and is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary®. Craig holds an M.B.A. from Georgetown University, and B.A. from Vassar College. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses, and is licensed to provide insurance.

Craig will be located in the Reston office at 11710 Plaza America Drive, Ste. 910 Reston VA 20190 and can be reached at 703-269-2437 or csablosky@capitolsecurities.com.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, privately owned regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors for over 30 years. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at CapitolSecurities.com .

