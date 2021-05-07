Capitol Securities Welcomes Jim Wallace as its New Chief Operating Officer ("COO")

BOSTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Wallace to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Jim will be based in the firm's new corporate office located in Boston, Massachusetts.

In this role, Jim will lead all aspects of firm's daily operations supporting Capitol Securities Management's network of financial advisors.

Jim brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services profession, starting his career at Fidelity Investments, supporting institutional and retail client with trading, operations and service. Jim was then at Investors Capital for over 16 years where he served as the firm's Chief Operating Officer responsible for leading all aspects of firm's daily operations supporting a network of 500+ independent financial representatives. He managed daily activity of six cross-functional teams (Service, Business Review, Processing, Supervision, and Trading). Most recently Jim has been at Arthur W. Wood Company and Cetera Advisors serving in leadership roles within relationship management, supervision and operations. Jim has been active in the profession serving on Financial Services Institute Operations and Technology council and BNY Mellon Pershing's Customer Executive Steering Committee. Jim holds FINRA series, SIE,4, 6, 7,8,24,27,53, 55, 63, and 66. He can be reached at 617-838-5617 or [email protected]

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at Capitol Securities.com.

SOURCE Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.capitolsecurities.com

