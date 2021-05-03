Capitol Securities Welcomes Joseph Fumo, CFP and Fumo Financial!

RESTON, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Joseph Fumo to the company.

Joseph J. Fumo V graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration and a concentration in Finance from the Erivan K. Haub School of Business of Saint Joseph's University in 2012. With a focus on learning, Joseph became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner in March of 2015 as well as receiving his MS in Personal Financial Planning in 2017. He holds FINRA Series 3, 7, and 66 licenses. Joseph joins Capitol from Wells Fargo Advisors.



As a Financial Advisor with over 10 years of industry experience, he helps successful families and individuals organize and manage their financial affairs. His areas of focus include generational wealth transfer and assisting pre-retirees and retirees in managing their assets to provide a lifestyle sustaining income that allows them to maintain their dignity and independence.



As an investment officer, Joseph assists clients throughout their life to help them accumulate wealth and help them manage that wealth during their retirement. His other areas of focus include creation and monitoring of asset allocation models for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, small business retirement plans including 401k's, and options strategies.



In his personal life Joseph enjoys life on the open water. He has helped managed his family-owned full-service marina in Brigantine, NJ for over 25 years. Joseph maintains his U.S. Coastguard - 100 Gross Ton Masters Captain License as well as being an SSI Certified Scuba Diver.



Joseph will initially be splitting his time between our Marmora, NJ and Saint Petersburg, Fl offices. His contact information is: 25 Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora, NJ 08223 609-402-7641 [email protected]



About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida. Capitol has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services: www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. [email protected]

