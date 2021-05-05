Capitol Securities Welcomes Joseph Mauriello to our Glastonbury, CT, Office

RESTON, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Joseph Mauriello to our Glastonbury, Connecticut Office. Joe joins Capitol from Liberty Bank where he was a Vice President of Investment Services. Joe holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 63 and 65 licenses and he received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Connecticut.

Joe specializes in holistic investment advice and comprehensive retirement income planning. He will continue to be supported by Capitol Securities using Raymond James' client and advisor-based platform.

Joe will be in Capitol's Glastonbury, CT office located 11 Naubuc Ave. Glastonbury, CT 06033. He can be reached in the office at (860) 781-8310, on his cell at (203) 233-5096 and by email at [email protected].

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida. Capitol has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services: www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. [email protected]

