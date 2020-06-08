Capitol Securities Welcomes Mark Outten to its Hammond Wealth Management Group in Salisbury, MD from LPL

RESTON, Va., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc is pleased to welcome Mark A. Outten to the firm. Mark has 25 years of experience in the financial service industry most recently with LPL. He holds FINRA series 7, 65, and 24 licenses. In addition to his FINRA licenses Mark has achieved the advanced designation of Chartered Financial Consultant, ChFC®.

Mark specializes in retirement income planning, estate planning, and college saving strategies. Prior to joining CSM and LPL, Mark's experience includes 20 years as a Senior Financial Consultant with M&T Securities.

Mark believes every client's needs are different and uses a comprehensive approach to help them achieve their financial goals.

Mark lives on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with his wife and family. His involvement in the community includes several civic organizations including The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce where he currently sits as the group Vice President.

You can reach Mark in the Salisbury, MD office, located at 31400 Winterplace Parkway, Suite 100, Salisbury, MD 21804. His contact information is (443) -944-8025 or [email protected]

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. [email protected]

SOURCE Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

