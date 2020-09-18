Capna Intellectual (dba BLOOM BRANDS) launches a new brand "Treat" to bring back old school cannabis pre rolls

The flower from qualifying cultivation partners is hand picked by the Capna Intellectual sourcing team for richness in flavor paired with a potent effect. The first batch is grown by the indoor growers at Genesis in Hollister, CA, best known for growing the boutique flower brand Mad Cow Genetics and Berner's famed Cookies brand. The first batch features three Treat-exclusive strains: Blue Wonder, Dutch Treat, and Sour Diesel Lemon Kush.

The branding features an illustration of a man sitting in his apartment enjoying the synonymous 'treat' product. "The branding evokes a comfortable sense of nostalgia," says Capna Marketing Director Cristina Burlacu. "It reminds you to feel good about rewarding yourself." The illustration was custom drawn by Canadian illustrator Myriam Wares, and the concept was developed by Montreal-based design agency Caserne.

Treat pre-rolls are available at select retailers throughout California starting September 15th, 2020. For more information, please visit: www.thebloombrands.com .

About Capna Intellectual

Based in Los Angeles, Capna Intellectual specializes in developing consumer packaged goods for the cannabis market. Capna Intellectual is best known for creating the Bloom Brand, sold in five states: California, Nevada, Washington, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Since 2015, Capna Intellectual's team has driven product innovation while implementing the strictest operating procedures to ensure compliance, consistency, and quality.

