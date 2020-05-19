Capna Intellectual strikes a landmark deal with BevCanna (CSE: BEV) to bring Bloom to the Canadian market

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of the experienced BevCanna team, one of California's leading vape brands, Bloom, is set to hit shelves in Canada. Launched by Capna Intellectual in 2015, Bloom has been a California fan favorite and staple brand for the past five years.

Canada marks the sixth territory and first country out of the United States where Bloom is sold. With a population rivaling California, Canada will be Bloom's second biggest market by a landslide. "We've proven the ability to scale Bloom in competitive markets throughout the United States," says Capna Intellectual Chief Revenue Officer Casey Ly, "We are well equipped to deliver the consistent quality Canadian consumers expect from a brand of our caliber."

Canada marks an important step for both Bloom and parent Capna Intellectual, a California-based cannabis company that has shifted its focus from vertical integration to brand expansion over the last year. Canada will be the first territory launched after Bloom's transition out of its flagship production and distribution facility in Greenfield, California. "We are confident we have found the right partners to supply Bloom in California. The shift away from owning our own supply chain in California allows us to invest in product development, marketing, and most importantly; expansion," noted Capna Intellectual Chief Operating Officer Amish Patel.

Capna Intellectual will be the exclusive vape partner to BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) in Canada. The Capna Intellectual team plans to work hand in hand with BevCanna to ensure the proper commercialization of Bloom. "Consumers are looking for trusted brands to explore their experiences with cannabis. We [Bloom] allow consumers to enjoy amazing cannabis strains in accessible formats," says Capna Intellectual CEO Vitaly Mekk, "BevCanna shares our vision, and they have the consumer-packaged goods experience to bring Bloom to Canada."

In addition to the production of Bloom's vape offerings, BevCanna offers the potential for Bloom to launch flower and beverage products as well. Bloom has launched a pre-roll line in Q1 in California and is exploring launching consumable products. "It was important to find a like-minded partner like BevCanna who recognizes the importance of product innovation," says Mehdi Sinaki, Capna Intellectual General Counsel. Bloom products will be sold under the moniker "Cali-Bloom'' to honor the Californian roots of the brand's identity. Capna plans to launch Bloom's full oil-based product line, including prefilled vaporizer cartridges and pods, oil applicators and all-in-one disposables.

About Capna Intellectual

Based in Los Angeles, Capna Intellectual specializes in developing consumer packaged goods for the cannabis market. Capna Intellectual is best known for creating the Bloom brand, which is now sold in five States: California, Nevada, Washington, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Since 2015, Capna Intellectual's team has driven product innovation while implementing the strictest operating procedures to ensure compliance, consistency, and quality.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 292-acre outdoor cultivation site in the fertile Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum.

