Cappasity Launches Free Mobile App for Automotive 3D Visualization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappasity, an expert in 3D imaging and immersive experience solutions, unveils its newest mobile app intended to help users digitize their cars in 3D View. The resulting content can be placed on used car marketplaces to help customers study their future car in detail online. Marketplaces will benefit from improved engagement and higher sales, both of which are a result of interactive 3D imagery.

Using the company's breakthrough technology, the Cappasity mobile app allows users to create a 3D View of any car. 3D View is a visualization format patented by Cappasity. Showcasing cars in this format makes it possible for clients to examine a digitized object from all sides and zoom-in to see details. Any used car marketplace listing enhanced with a 3D View will see a boost in engagement and will provide customers with the chance to interact with the car just like they would offline.



Mobile app demo - https://youtu.be/L3mPG9NyTPs

According to recent research (Reportlinker), the size of the global used car market has the potential to grow by 34.53 million units from 2020 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. In addition, shifting car dealerships more towards online platforms is expected to boost the growth of the global used car market.

"By introducing the Cappasity mobile app and making it free, we wish to help car dealerships keep up with market trends," says Kosta Popov, CEO of Cappasity. "Users will get to explore all the details of their future car without leaving home, and car dealerships will benefit from the immersive technologies for increased customer engagement and sales."

The Cappasity app has several advantages: all 3D content can be created in 5-7 minutes and integrated into any website via an embed code or shared via a direct link; no complicated equipment is necessary, an iPhone will be more than enough; the unique algorithms guarantee the high quality of the zoom feature.

The final version of the app will be released in Q3 2020. For now, Cappasity invites the first 10,000 people to participate in the testing of the current version on TestFlight. All feedback is welcome.

Join the testing of the Cappasity mobile app - https://cappasity.com/cappasity-app-for-cars/

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a comprehensive solution for the interactive visualization of products in 3D, which creates an immersive experience for online business. The company's clients report higher conversion rates (10-30% increase), increased time on page, and fewer product returns. Cappasity serves more than 20 million interactions with 3D content each month.

More information at https://www.cappasity.com

