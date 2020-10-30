Cappfinity and College Code help level the playing field for diverse early career candidates

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and graduates from diverse backgrounds are being given access to tools, resources and coaching to help them kickstart their careers through a new partnership between HR tech company, Cappfinity and College Code.

The program comprises of a guided learning journey using Cappfinity's Virtual Experience and Engagement (VEE) platform involving strengths self-assessments, strengths development exercises and work simulations, followed by coaching to help learners leverage their VEE experience to start their career journeys with confidence.

On completion, an accreditation is awarded that learners can include on their resume and share with future employers to show they are 'Certified Career Ready'.

College Code founder, Chelsea C. Williams, spoke about the initiative:

"I'm excited to be working with Cappfinity on this innovative program. We are aligned in our goal of levelling the playing field for all students and graduates, and this partnership allows us to build on this synergy to nurture and empower diverse talent so they can make a positive start to their careers and achieve their potential."

Cappfinity Co-founder, Nicky Garcea, explained what Cappfinity hopes to achieve:

"As a passionate advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion, Chelsea is an ideal partner for us to work with to introduce students and graduates to VEE. Through our partnership we want to reach and support job seekers from diverse backgrounds and learn from their feedback so we can continue to develop resources and tools that help build career confidence."

Visit www.cappfinity.com/vee for more information.

