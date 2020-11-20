Cappfinity scales US operation with new senior appointment

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR tech company, Cappfinity, is expanding its US leadership team with the appointment of IO Psychologist, Stephen Mueller, as part of the company's strategy to accelerate growth in the US market.

The move is the next step in Cappfinity's international expansion and follows successful launches in both Australia and the US in 2018, fueled by an investment of $17.6m by Education Growth Partners.

As Head of Consulting, Stephen will take the lead on designing and delivering bias-free, strengths-based hiring solutions in the US and will also play a key role in supporting the company's global work.

Stephen brings 20 years' experience helping Fortune 500 organizations to re-engineer hiring processes. In his work with US and global companies, Stephen has led the design, development and global deployment of highly-customized, enterprise-wide human capital management solutions.

Based in Texas, Stephen has a doctorate (Ph.D.) in industrial organizational psychology from the University of Houston and a master's degree in business (MBA) from the University of St. Thomas.

Cappfinity CEO, Dr Alex Linley, spoke about the appointment:

"I am delighted to welcome Stephen to Cappfinity. The appointment is key part of our growth strategy as we continue to scale our US operation. With a strong track record in solution design and global delivery, Stephen is ideally qualified to shape and deliver world class solutions that will help our clients to widen their talent pool and find the best-matched talent for their business."

Contact: Rachael Ramos, Cappfinity, [email protected], +44 (0)7719 986909

SOURCE Cappfinity