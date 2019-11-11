Capriotti's Kicks-Off the Holidays with Free Bobbies - The Official Food of Friendsgiving

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendsgiving is the best time of year when friends across the nation gather to indulge in a delicious meal together to celebrate their friendship. Since 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has been serving up hand-crafted, award-winning sandwiches and has become the expert on Friendsgiving as pioneers of the acclaimed Thanksgiving-inspired "Bobbie" sandwich. Today, the brand announced it is giving fans across the nation a chance to kick off Friendsgiving festivities the right way – with free Bobbies, the official food of Friendsgiving.

Now through November 21, loyal fans who order through the CAPAddicts rewards app will be entered in to win a free catering tray of Capriotti's Bobbie sandwiches – piled high with hand-pulled turkey off the bone, tangy cranberry sauce, homemade stuffing and mayo. The Bobbie is Thanksgiving on a soft roll and has been voted "Greatest Sandwich in America," making it the perfect main dish to spice up any Friendsgiving meal. Capriotti's will select 50 winners nationwide. Winners will be notified November 22.

"Thanksgiving is a season full of joy, gratitude, friendship and of course, delicious food," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "Naturally, with The Bobbie as a staple item on the Capriotti's menu, we are excited to invite fans across the nation to celebrate this holiday with their closest friends and a Bobbie – the official food of Friendsgiving – in hand."

Capriotti's fans can also join in on the Friendsgiving fun on social media. The brand is hosting a digital "Wild Turkey Chase," placing 50 $10-off coupons across Capriotti's digital channels like Twitter, Facebook and the Capriotti's website. Coupons will work on a first find, first use basis and will no longer be valid after use. To participate, Capriotti's fans nationwide can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app through the Apple App Store and Android Store.

With 100 locations across the nation, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the Cheesesteak.

For more information about Capriotti's or to find a location near you, please visit https://www.capriottis.com/ .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

