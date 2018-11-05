Capriotti's Launches New Rewards App to Honor Loyal Fans

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, announced today the launch of its new customer rewards app, CAPAddicts Rewards. The CAPAddicts Rewards app will make it easier for Capriotti's fans nationwide to earn more points on their favorite sandwiches and reap the rewards of their loyalty.

Founded in 1976 in Delaware, Capriotti's is famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed 'Thanksgiving inspired sandwich,' the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey and the award-winning Cheesesteaks.

"Something I love most about Capriotti's is our brand's loyal fandom. We have CAPAddicts who travel hours to get a Bobbie, fans who get Capriotti's turkey tattoos, and people who come in every single day on their lunch break," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "We are excited to launch the new CAPAddicts Rewards app and reward these fans for their continued dedication, along with welcoming new Capriotti's fans to the brand."

The new CAPAddicts Rewards app will be based on a points system, where users earn one point per dollar spent in-app, online, or in-shop. Once a user reaches 100 points, they will unlock a $10 Reward to apply to any future purchase. The app will offer Double Point Days, points instead of visits, and more. The app also has several upgrades from Capriotti's previous rewards app, including improvements with navigation, readability, and functionality. Earning and cashing in points is now easier than ever. Capriotti's fans nationwide can download the new CAPAddicts Rewards app through the Apple App Store and Android Store.

The rollout of the updated platform comes amid other recent company innovations, including a new interior restaurant design prototype, the rollout of online ordering conveniences such as a mobile order pick up window and in-store cubbies, along with rapid growth of the brand. Capriotti's has opened new units in Chicago, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas so far this year. The company signed an additional 50 franchise agreements last year and plans to expand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising.

