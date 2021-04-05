Capriotti's Sandwich Shop & Wing Zone Ignite Growth Plans with Impressive First Quarter

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the three short months since Capriotti's Sandwich Shop's acquired Wing Zone, both brands have seen remarkable achievements – including ten signed franchise agreements for each brand which will bring a total of 30 new Capriotti's shops and 30 Wing Zone locations to communities across the country. Throughout the first quarter, Capriotti's and Wing Zone have remained committed to innovation, profitability and growth and franchise partners have taken notice. Seeing the value that the leadership team brings to the table, franchise partners are reinvesting in both brands.

The agreements represent a healthy mix of single and multi-unit growth, with Capriotti's franchisees showing interest in expanding their portfolios with Wing Zone locations and vice versa. The ten new Capriotti's agreements are slated to expand the brand further into:

Baltimore, MD

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Dallas-Ft Worth

Las Vegas

Santa Monica

South Orange County, CA

Southern Delaware

Suffolk County, NY

Tulsa, OK

Yuba City , SA

The ten Wing Zone agreements will bring the brand to:

Columbia, SC

Dayton, OH

Denver

Des Moines

Las Vegas

Lexington, KY

Los Angeles

New York City

Northwest Arkansas

Raleigh-Durham

"A big reason why our franchise partners want to reinvest in our brands is because they feel confident in the leadership and direction both brands are heading," said David Bloom, Chief Development Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "Our expansion is validation of the strength of our business model and our partners are excited about the phase of growth for both brands. Our continued success is what makes us the industry leader and will continue to separate us from others out there."

The confidence these franchisees demonstrate by investing in Capriotti's and Wing Zone is a testament to both brand's strength and durability during a particularly challenging year for restaurant owners. As a result of the strong support system and processes that are already in place, coupled with the leadership team, franchise partners are eager to join the growing brand at the early stages of the acquisition.

Founded in 1976, the Las Vegas based franchise is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll. With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1 million average unit volume and an initial average investment of $420,000 with high growth potential, Capriotti's is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders with 31 locations in North America and 30 restaurants internationally.

Both Capriotti's and Wing Zone are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners, through online and field program which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti's and Wing Zone's focus will be to continue being extraordinary franchise systems, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked #17 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2020. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Related Links

http://www.capriottis.com

