Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Expand National Footprint; Sign Agreements for 39 New Stores

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following impressive first and second quarters, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone are on pace for an even better second half of the year with the signing of 16 area development agreements in Q3 which will bring an additional 39 new stores to communities across the U.S. Existing locations have maintained strong sales as the brand continues to attract investors in markets across the country.

The 39 units sold in Q3 – 25 Capriotti's shops and 14 Wing Zone locations – follow the remarkable signing of 89 units in the first two quarters of the year, bringing the total new shop count to 128 for the year. Third quarter signings for Capriotti's include:

Austin / Houston, TX

/ N. Dallas, TX

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Fresno, CA

Louisville, KY

Maryland

Honolulu, HI

Indianapolis, IN

San Diego, CA

Myrtle Beach, SC

Wing Zone added the following markets to its roster in the third quarter:

Delaware

Louisville, KY

Connecticut

Atlanta, GA

Myrtle Beach, SC

Yuba City, CA

"Our teams have been extremely busy pushing Capriotti's and Wing Zone to new heights through innovation and technology enhancements while simultaneously attracting new investors," said David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "This, paired with our recent rebranding of the Wing Zone concept, has created an opportune time for both existing and prospective franchisees to grow with our brands."

This year has brought positive developments for Capriotti's and Wing Zone alike, including recognition in Franchise Update Magazine's Marketing Innovation Awards, utilization of ghost kitchens which has allowed both brands to break into new, untapped markets and the addition of team members to help expedite the brand's growth and provided additional support to franchise partners.

"Wing Zone and Capriotti's have remained incredibly flexible during the pandemic – remaining true to our values, investing in our people and building and maintaining a robust innovation pipeline - and we are confident that will continue to serve our brands well for years to come," added Bloom.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners, through online and field program which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or [email protected].

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Related Links

http://www.capriottis.com

