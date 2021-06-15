Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Debuts New Montgomery County Location

ROYERSFORD, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, is set to debut a new location in Royersford at 1814 E Ridge Pike on June 21. Capriotti's brings the community its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with our fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese, plus the option of hot or sweet peppers. The new Royersford Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services with partners including Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash and Postmates. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Royersford community.

The new sandwich shop is owned and operated by local entrepreneur and Royersford resident Chris Shimer. After working a successful career for nearly two decades as a nuclear power engineer, Shimer decided to take on the challenge of a career change. As a highly-motivated individual and a self-starter, the Widener College graduate looked into entrepreneurship. As a sandwich enthusiast and a fan of the convenience fast-casual restaurants provide, Shimer ultimately decided Capriotti's fit the perfect mold for his new professional journey.

"The people of Royersford enjoy quality dining options with fresh ingredients, especially when it comes to sandwiches," said Chris Shimer, local owner of the new Capriotti's. "It's both very exiting and humbling to share a product I personally believe in with my community."

Royersford Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Royersford offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 404-902-8946.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

