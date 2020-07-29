Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Sees Momentous Growth in First Half of 2020; Inks Agreements to Open 46 New Locations Across the United States

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, is continuing its nationwide expansion, further positioning itself at the forefront of the fast casual franchise space. Kicking off the first half of 2020 on a high note, the brand signed 12 multi-unit franchise agreements to bring a total of 46 new restaurants across the United States in the coming years. Growth is only expected to skyrocket as 2020 progresses, with the brands sights set on even bigger goals and milestones in the second half of the year.

In the first half of 2020, the award-winning sandwich shop signed agreements to expand into brand new markets and expand its presence in existing markets, bringing its fan favorite sandwiches to the following areas:

13 units in New York City

Three units in Baltimore

Three units in Tulsa

Three units in Tucson

Three units in Portland, Oregon

Three units in Denver

Three units in Colorado Springs

Three units throughout Collin County, Texas

Three units throughout the Inland Empire in Southern California

This announcement comes on the heels of impressive menu and concept innovation amid the pandemic, which includes new menu rollouts like Impossible Cheesesteak and Wagyu Beef, introducing virtual kitchens and more. The new menu launches have earned Capriotti's first-place recognition in Franchise Update Magazine's Marketing Innovation Awards and recognition in the magazine's Products & Services Awards. In addition, this year Capriotti's introduced the possibility for franchise partners to explore unique revenue streams with ghost kitchen franchise opportunities. To date, the brand has inked deals for five franchised locations for a total of seven under development. With goals to open 15 more shops by the end of 2020, Capriotti's currently has 112 open locations, and more than 180 in progress.

"Capriotti's has always been committed to innovation and doing everything it takes to best serve our fans and franchise partners – especially in times of hardship," said David Bloom, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Capriotti's fan-base continues to grow and those fans are demanding the convenience of mouthwatering, handmade subs on-demand. We look forward to bringing our award-winning subs to even more communities across the nation through passionate franchise partners and strategic development throughout the rest of 2020 and beyond."

Founded in 1976, the Las Vegas based franchise is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

With the top 25 percent of shops averaging $1.1 million average unit volume and an initial average investment of $376,000 with high growth potential, Capriotti's is a profitable and rewarding franchise investment. The brand is backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchisees, called CAPMastery. This online and field program provides significant support to franchisees for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership. Looking ahead, Capriotti's focus will be to continue being an extraordinary franchise, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest quality food.

For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked #17 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2020. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

