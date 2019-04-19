Caprolactam Market Worth $15.6 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Caprolactam Market by Application (Nylon 6 Fibers (Textile, Industrial, Carpet Filament, Staple Fiber), Nylon 6 Engineering Plastics (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Wire & Cable), Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Caprolactam Market is expected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2018 to USD 15.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the caprolactam market include the need for lightweight vehicles, the growth of films and coatings applications, and the growth of emerging economies.

The nylon 6 fibers segment is expected to account for the larger share of the caprolactam market.

The nylon 6 fibers segment is the largest and fastest-growing application of caprolactam. Caprolactam is used widely in polyamide 6 for manufacturing washable domestic textiles. Polyamide 6 fabrics are dimensionally stable and smooth. The applications of polyamide 6 in the textile industry are classified into apparel, home furnishings, and industrial. Polyamide fabrics have properties such as high elasticity and resistance to mildew and moths. Due to these properties, they are used in nets, stockings, female underclothes, parachutes, and sporting garments, thereby, driving the demand for caprolactam.

APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the caprolactam market during the forecast period.

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of caprolactam. The easy availability of low-cost labor and raw materials are driving foreign investments, which is increasing the production of caprolactam in the region. APAC is also the fastest-growing caprolactam market.

Major players in the Caprolactam Market include AdvanSix Inc. (US), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), The Aquafil Group (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), Capro Co. (South Korea), China Petrochemical Development Corporation (Taiwan), Domo Chemicals (Germany), Grupa Azoty (Poland), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (India), Highsun Group (China), KuibyshevAzot PJSC (Russia), Lanxess AG (Germany), Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Spolana (Czech Republic), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd. (China).

