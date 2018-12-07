Caprolactam: Worldwide Markets, 2023 - Expected to Expand at a CAGR of ~3% During 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recently conducted research about the global caprolactam market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 6,564 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 3% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although caprolactam is predominantly used for the manufacture of synthetic fibers, the analysis considers the application of caprolactam across various industries.

In particular, the largest share of caprolactam consumption is for the production of polyamide fibers, which accounted for around 55% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for PAM resins has been growing with the highest rate of about 5.58% per year.

Regionally, the largest global caprolactam market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 50% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global caprolactam market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.

During the last several years, the development of the automobile industry is one of the major factors, driving the global caprolactam market. This is due to the variety of applications of nylon 6 in different automotive parts such as door handles, air bag containers, radiator grilles, relay boxes, air intake manifold and engine covers, among others.

Furthermore, automakers are focusing on light weighting of vehicles in order to improve fuel efficiency and performance. Therefore, metallic parts of automobile are being rapidly replaced by nylon 6 due to high temperature and chemical resistance.

In addition, innovation in the field of electronics along with increasing consumption of smart phones, tablets, laptops and TVs has resulted in driving demand for engineering plastics, subsequently driving the growth of the global caprolactam market.

The growing demand for convenience food across the globe is also a major contributor for the demand growth for specialty films for packing. Since nylon 6 is a key constituent in specialty films, the latter is driving the global caprolactam market.

In recent years on the global scene many large market players closed their capacities, owing to the capacity surged in Asia over the past few years. Another fact, influencing the caprolactam market is the recent Chinese policy decision.

In October 2017, the China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced that it will extend anti-dumping duties on imports of caprolactam from the EU and the US for another five years.

The demand for caprolactam in North America was estimated to be more in resins as compared to fibers over the last two years. It was supported by stringent government regulations, increasing pressure for lightweight and durable polyamide 6, as well as the need for improving the standard of processing and manufacturing end products.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology



2. Executive summary



3. Characteristics of caprolactam



4. State of the global demographics and economy

4.1. Characteristics of the global demographics in 2013-2017

4.2. Characteristics of the global economy in 2013-2017

4.3. Forecast for the development of the global economy in the medium term



5. Overview and analysis of the global caprolactam market

5.1. Volume and dynamics of the global caprolactam market in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.2. Structure of the global caprolactam market by main regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.3. Structure of the caprolactam market in Africa by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.4. Structure of the caprolactam market in Asia and Pacific by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.5. Structure of the caprolactam market in the CIS countries by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.6. Structure of the caprolactam market in Europe by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.7. Structure of the caprolactam market in the Middle East by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.8. Structure of the caprolactam market in North America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.9. Structure of the caprolactam market in North East Asia by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.10. Structure of the caprolactam market in South and Central America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

5.11. Structure of the global caprolactam market by application/main product groups in 2013-2017 and forecast for its development in 2018-2023

5.12. Key recent trends on the global caprolactam market

5.13. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term



6. Overview and analysis of the global production of caprolactam

6.1. Volume, distribution and dynamics of the installed capacities for the global production of caprolactam broken down by regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for their development in 2018-2023

6.2. Volume and dynamics of the average annual utilization rates used for the production of caprolactam globally, broken down by regions, in 2013-2017 and forecast for their development in 2018-2023

6.3. Volume and dynamics of the global production of caprolactam in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.4. Structure of the global production of caprolactam in 2013-2017 by main regions and forecast for 2018-2023

6.5. Structure of the caprolactam production in Africa by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.6. Structure of the caprolactam production in Asia and Pacific by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.7. Structure of the caprolactam production in the CIS countries by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.8. Structure of the caprolactam production in Europe by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.9. Structure of the caprolactam production in the Middle East by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.10. Structure of the caprolactam production in North America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.11. Structure of the caprolactam production in North East Asia by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.12. Structure of the caprolactam production in South and Central America by countries in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

6.13. Characteristics of the main producers of caprolactam globally along with their exact installed capacities and used production techniques



7. Characteristics and analysis of the global prices of caprolactam

7.1. Value chain analysis

7.2. Structure of price formation

7.3. Characteristics of the global prices of caprolactam in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

7.4. Characteristics of the regional prices of caprolactam in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



8. Overview and analysis of the global imports of caprolactam

8.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global imports of caprolactam in 2013-2017

8.2. Structure of the global imports of caprolactam by main regions in 2013-2017

8.3. Average prices of the caprolactam, imported globally in 2013-2017



9. Overview and analysis of the global exports of caprolactam

9.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global exports of caprolactam in 2013-2017

9.2. Structure of the global exports of caprolactam by main regions in 2013-2017

9.3. Average prices of the global exports of caprolactam in 2013-2017



10. Balance between supply and demand on the global caprolactam market

10.1. Balance between supply and demand on the global caprolactam market in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023

10.2. Balance between supply and demand on the global caprolactam market by main regions in 2013-2017 and forecast for 2018-2023



Companies Mentioned



BASF

Lanxess

Domo Caproleuna

Grupa Azoty

Ube Industries

Grodno Azot

Azot Kemerovo

Kuibyshevazot

Shchekinoazot

Azot Cherkassy

Advansix

Fibrant

Abel Chemical

China Risun Coal Chemicals Group

Fibrant

Fujian Eversun Holding

Fujian Jinjiang Pc Comp. Lim.

Fujian Shenyuan New Materials

Fujian Tianchen Yaolong New Mat.

Hengshen Technology

Hubei Sanning Chem Co

Jiangsu Haili Chemical

Juhua Group Corp.

Luxi Chemical Group

Shandong Fangming Pc

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shanxi Jintaoyuan

Shanxi Lanhua Sci-Tech Venture

Shanxi Lubao Group Coking

Shenma Group

Sinopec Baling Pc

Sinopec Shijiazhuang Rf Ch

Taiyuan Chem. Ind.

Zhejiang Baling Hengyi

Sumitomo Chemical

Toray Industries

Ube Industries

Capro Corp.

Fert. and Chem. Travancore

Gujarat State Fertilizer

Ube Chemicals ( Asia )

) Monomeros Col/Venez

