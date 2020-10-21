CAPS' Launches Ad Campaign: "Keep Immigration Paused (regardless of who wins the elections)"

No matter who wins the election, we need to keep immigration paused to rebuild the economy and support American workers. Tweet this

The idea enjoys broad support. A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that 65 percent of Americans support a temporary halt on nearly all immigration during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Rasmussen Reports, nearly two-thirds of Americans think it is better for businesses to raise the pay and try harder to recruit non-working Americans than to bring in foreign workers for those jobs.

Californians for Population Stabilization Executive Director Ric Oberlink said:

"In a divided America during a contentious election, surely we can agree that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and that the economy has suffered greatly. Whatever stimulus package might pass Congress is just a bandage on a serious injury. We need some breathing space so American workers can rebuild the economy. In spite of what the special interest groups contend, this is no time to bring in a flood of foreign workers to compete for the same jobs.

"This is the right thing to do regardless of who prevails in the elections. You would be hard-pressed to find another political issue that receives such widespread support from the American people."

