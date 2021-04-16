CAPS launches Earth Day quiz: environmental protection, population growth, and immigration--can you connect the dots?

VENTURA, Calif., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The environmental group Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) is circulating and promoting a quiz about environmental issues, especially the paramount, and taboo, issue of population growth.

The quiz is designed to be a quick and interesting method to provide important information about environmental issues. What have we learned since the first Earth Day in 1970? What have we forgotten that we should not have?

The quiz touches on domestic and international population levels, depletion of wildlife, greenhouse gas emissions, immigration levels, and contraceptive methods.

Viewers can take the quiz here : CAPS Earth Day Quiz

Californians for Population Stabilization Executive Director Ric Oberlink said:

"Since that first Earth Day, global population has increased by 4 billion and the U.S. population by over 100 million. The result has been a tremendous loss of open space, pristine wilderness, and biodiversity. Habitat loss due to human activity is by far the biggest threat to endangered species.

"Unfortunately, large environmental groups have become too politically correct to address this fundamental issue. They are silent while the environment is being destroyed.

"As David Brower, the preeminent environmentalist of the last half of the 20th century and a member of the CAPS Board of Advisors, stated, 'You don't have a conservation policy unless you have a population policy.'"

* Last year, on the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, CAPS produced a video to honor Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson. Nelson, an author of the Wilderness Act, noted that concerns about overpopulation were a central theme of the first Earth Day events.

That video received over one million views on Youtube and Facebook!

View the Earth Day video here : CAPS Earth Day Video

* CAPS will participate in the 2021 Virtual Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival—April 22, 23, and 24. Learn more here: Santa Barbara Earth Day 2021

