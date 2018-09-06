CAPSE Announces the China Travel Awards in UK

The China Travel Awards are awarded by CAPSE from the perspective of Chinese passengers and were created to recognise the achievements generated by airlines who merit the bespoke award. The various award winners are evaluated based on the analysis of passengers' reviews across the whole process of services.

Awards Methodology

At the China Travel Awards ceremony, CAPSE presented various awards in air travel to airlines. The awards were based on the all-weather collected flight evaluation of Chinese passengers. The surveyed passengers included not only ordinary economy class passengers and premium passengers from the first and business class but also the ultra premium members from Air Topper Club of CAPSE. Diversified participants ensured the authenticity and validity of the data.

The survey covered 334 airlines and 788 airports globally on 5,428 international routes from China to the rest of the world; a total of 10,992 flights were evaluated and over 200,000 questionnaires were collected.

The China Travel Awards Winners - Air Travel

The awards are given for passenger satisfaction related to two critical elements pertaining to the flight experience which consist of In-flight entertainment and onboard catering. "Best Onboard Catering" and "Best In-Flight Entertainment" were voted based on flights from China to five international regions that include: Europe, North America, Oceania, Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

Best Onboard Catering:

North American Routes: Hainan Airlines

European Routes: China Southern Airlines

Australasian Routes: Xiamen Airlines

Southeast Asian Routes: Singapore Airlines

Northeast Asian Routes: All Nippon Airways

Best In-Flight Entertainment:

North American Routes: Cathay Pacific Airways

European Routes: Emirates

Australasian Routes: Cathay Pacific Airways

Southeast Asian Routes: Singapore Airlines

Northeast Asian Routes: Japan Airlines

Senior representatives from these winning airlines attended the ceremony and received the prizes, including Annie Ling, Head of Customer Experience Digital of Cathy Pacific; Dr. Akiwa Mistsumasu, Vice President of Products & Services Japan Airlines; Rashid Nazir, Senior Sales Executive of Emirates; Darrell CHIA, Assistant Station Manager for London Office of Singapore Airlines; Mr.Jian ZHANG, GM, China Southern Airlines UK office; Mr. Jiuzhou YANG, GM , Hainan Airlines Britain office of International; and Ying YUE, GM of Xiamen Airlines Amsterdam.

About CAPSE

Founded in 2012, CAPSE (Civil Aviation Passenger Service Evaluation) is an independent third-party organization of civil aviation service based in China. CAPSE focuses on data consultation and service solutions with a brand mission statement: "improve passenger experience through active listening".

With the support of CARNOC.com and benefiting from nineteen years of experience and expertise in the civil aviation industry, CAPSE evaluates civil aviation service based on objective measurements from multiple dimensions that give insight into service trends and provide solution-based consulting services by researching travelers' service requirements and the effect of new technology on service.

As of July 2018, there are around 80% of airlines and airports in China that have adopted CAPSE's indexes, and over 40 enterprises have applied the data analysis reports and service solutions.

