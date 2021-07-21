CapShift Helps Clients Respond to Covid-19, Support Racial Justice in First Half of 2021

WEST NEWTON, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapShift, a leading impact investing solutions provider for philanthropic and financial institutions, helped clients allocate funding to 29 mission-driven organizations during the first half of 2021, supporting a gamut of social impact and environmental efforts across the nation and around the world.

"COVID-19 and racial justice were big drivers of activity in the first six months of 2021. Donors with Donor Advised Funds are generally eager to help in every way they can and for many of them that means putting future grant-making dollars to work now" said Adam Rein, CapShift President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to work with great impact funds and nonprofits that offer donors transformative ways to use their philanthropic assets."

Notably, nearly half of the supported organizations — 14 of the 29 — had a specific focus on combating Covid-19 or advancing racial justice, two pillars of CapShift's work over the past year. These investment opportunities were spotlighted in the two reports the organization released in 2020.

CapShift supported donors in allocating over $20 million to 61 private investments so far this year. The following list highlights some of the organizations that received capital allocations from CapShift-supported donors during the first six months of 2021 (listed alphabetically):

Support small businesses in Boston and Eastern Massachusetts led and owned by entrepreneurs of color during the Covid-19 crisis by alleviating the pressure of debt repayment obligations.

Advance access to affordable housing, quality jobs, and to retail and support services for low- and moderate-income communities in the greater Chicago area. Founded in 1991, CCLF has invested over $50 million into Chicago communities and individuals to date.

Invest in sustainable infrastructure, such as solar projects and wind power plants, to combat climate change, facilitating society's transition to a renewable energy future.

Through Habitat's CDFI, Habitat Mortgage Solutions, local Habitat organizations in the U.S. can access affordable, flexible capital that helps support the building and financing of affordable housing.

Bridge the racial wealth gap, empower low- and middle-income communities, and promote economic development in the Deep South of the U.S by extending capital and financial services.

Support refugees and displaced peoples around the globe in regaining their footing and building for the future by helping microfinance institutions scale their refugee lending programs.

Close the prosperity gap in America by supporting skills training for historically marginalized communities. Pursuit identifies, selects, and trains low-income adults and those without college degrees to become software engineers.

Accelerate the delivery of life-saving supplies — as well as health, education, and emergency relief programs — to children in need around the globe by bridging the timing gaps between the commitment of a donor's support and the actual receipt of the pledged cash by UNICEF.

Address access to water and sanitation needs for five million people around the globe by scaling microlending to low-income families.

About CapShift

CapShift LLC and its subsidiary CapShift Advisors LLC (collectively CapShift) make up an impact investing platform that seeks to empower philanthropic and financial institutions, along with their clients, to mobilize capital for social and environmental change. CapShift provides a curated set of vetted opportunities sourced from CapShift's proprietary database containing over 1,000 public, private, and nonprofit ventures and funds, operating globally and locally across all themes. Our suite of solutions makes it easy to source, implement, and monitor impact in investments.

