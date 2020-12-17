Capstone and Google Assistant Partner to Bring Bestselling You Choose Adventures With Iconic DC and Scooby-Doo Characters to Families

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone, innovative publisher of children's educational content for schools and home, is working with Google Assistant to offer an Action that the whole family can enjoy with your favorite You Choose Adventures stories featuring iconic DC Super Heroes and Scooby-Doo™ characters, to all Google Assistant enabled devices such as Nest Hub Max and Android mobile devices. The project launches on Google Assistant's Interactive Canvas API with 5 Actions for ages 8-12, which are free for families with the Google Assistant app.

Families looking for kid-friendly content on Google Assistant will experience interactive audio and visual storytelling with fast-paced adventures featuring a cast of characters kids love. Titles in the reader-driven You Choose format feature action-packed, interactive stories with multiple story paths to keep children reading. With simple voice commands or by touching the screen, Google Assistant users decide how they will help Superman™, Batman™, and Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang foil schemes and misdeeds.

"We're extremely excited to partner with Google Assistant to bring our You Choose Adventures stories to life. Integrating the visual elements on the screen with the voice experience, our stories will bring the best in immersive, educational storytelling to families," said Matt Keller, Vice President of Business Development at Capstone.

You Choose Adventures stories in the launch include:

Families can search for You Choose Adventures stories under the Adventure and Interactive category on the Google Assistant by saying "Hey Google, Tell Me a Story." Each story features: visual, static images corresponding with the story; dramatic character interactions; multiple story outcomes with choice screen prompts; a professional single voice actor; sound effects; music for an engaging, interactive audio experience©; and foreground text with glossary words and definitions.

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading content creator for digital solutions, children's books, and literacy programs for school libraries, classrooms, and at home reading including the award-winning PebbleGo™ research database. www.CapstonePub.com #ReadingIsForEveryone

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe digital subscription service. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverse.com.

BATMAN, SUPERMAN, JUSTICE LEAGUE, and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC Comics. (s20)

SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and ©Hanna-Barbera.(s20)

