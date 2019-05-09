Capstone awarded Contact Centre Partner of the Year 2019 at Experience Avaya Dublin

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative contact centre specialist, Capstone, has been named by Avaya as Contact Centre Partner of the Year for Ireland 2019. The prestigious award, which reflects Capstone's expertise in delivering and supporting cutting-edge communications technology, was presented on May 2 at Experience Avaya Dublin, the formative event for intelligent communications and digital transformation.

Left to Right: David Flood (Managing Director, Avaya Ireland), Ciaran McNamara (Channel Manager, Avaya Ireland) Alison Hasting (Channel Director, Avaya UK and Ireland) Gus Kelly (Managing Director, Capstone) Ioan MacRae (Managing Director, Avaya UK and Ireland)

"We are delighted to have won the 2019 Avaya Contact Centre Partner of the Year Award," said Capstone Managing Director, Fergus Kelly. "It recognises our commitment to supporting clients as they transition to next-generation customer experience solutions. Our customer-focused approach ensures clients are empowered as they embark on their digital transformation journey."

This is not the first time Capstone has been recognised by Avaya, having received the Avaya Enterprise Partner of the Year Award in 2017. Collectively, these achievements acknowledge Capstone's continued success in designing, deploying and managing Avaya communications and contact centre solutions.

Capstone's clients include leading commercial enterprises in Ireland, such as national health insurance providers, telecommunications providers and nationwide banks, as well as high-profile public sector organisations. To ensure clients always have access to the optimum solution for their business needs, Capstone invests continuously in advancing its design and technical capabilities.

Fergus Kelly explained, "We work hard to build the skills and expertise that allow our clients to maximise their investment in technology. Recognition from Avaya, in the form of the Contact Centre Partner 2019 award, celebrates the exceptional efforts of the entire Capstone team. In the future, we look forward to sustained success with Avaya, as we continue to help clients create an exceptional customer experience."

Ioan MacRae, UK and Ireland Managing Director at Avaya, added, "In supporting clients as they implement intelligent and disruptive Avaya technologies, Capstone is helping to transform customers' businesses. An emphasis on innovation sets Capstone apart, making it a smart choice for organisations looking to seize the exciting opportunities that digitisation presents."

About Capstone

Capstone's established team of communications technology experts, backed by a global network of trusted partners, supports the national and international needs of organisations from its offices in Ireland, UK and the USA. Capstone specialises in advanced communications solutions where the quality, agility, and stability of communications set-up is mission-critical.

Capstone awarded Contact Centre Partner of the Year 2019 at Experience Avaya Dublin

