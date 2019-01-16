Capstone Brings Stories With Iconic DC and Scooby-Doo Characters to Amazon Alexa for Families

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone, innovative publisher of children's educational content for home and schools, announces its You Choose Books featuring iconic DC Super Heroes and Scooby-Doo™ characters, developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, are available on Alexa-enabled devices. Part of a larger rollout of You Choose Adventures titles, the project includes 15 titles for ages 8-12, grouped into four story bundles: Justice League Adventures, Superman Adventures, Batman Adventures, and Scooby-Doo Mysteries. Families looking for children-friendly content on Alexa will experience interactive audio storytelling with fast-paced, energetic adventures featuring a cast of characters kids love.

Titles in the reader-driven You Choose format feature action-packed, interactive stories with multiple story paths to keep children reading. With simple voice commands, Alexa users will help the Justice League™, Superman™, Batman™, and Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang foil schemes and misdeeds. With multiple endings, You Choose Adventures represent the best in immersive, educational storytelling with an interactive, audio-only experience.

"Capstone is thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to bring such iconic DC Super Heroes and animated characters to the Alexa voice-activated platform. New listeners will be introduced to some of the world's greatest Super Heroes and current fans will discover a new venue for listening and interacting with their favorite characters," said Tom Ahern, Capstone CEO.

To begin a You Choose Adventures story, kids invoke Alexa with her name and a key phrase to open a title, and then listen for prompts in the story to vocalize their choices. For example, a user says, "Alexa, open Justice League Adventures" to start their adventure. Each story includes: dramatic character interactions, multiple story outcomes, professional voice actors, sound effects, and music for an engaging, interactive audio experience. The stories are available as part of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and can be accessed via FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa and on Echo Dot Kids Edition.

The full You Choose Adventures library on Alexa includes a collection of 50 titles, grouped into 12 story bundles, from Global Discovery and Space Exploration, to Extreme Sports and Epic History. The 12 story categories represent the best in immersive, educational storytelling with an interactive, audio-only experience. For instructions to enable You Choose stories or operate Amazon Alexa and Echo Dot Kids Edition, go to www.Amazon.com.

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading content creator for digital solutions, children's books, literacy programs, and K–12 professional development resources. Capstone creates content and interactive experiences in a variety of digital, print, and blended media formats for school libraries, classrooms, and at home reading including the award-winning PebbleGo and PebbleGo Next research databases for elementary schools. www.CapstonePub.com

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

Home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, DC is the creative division charged with strategically integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is the largest English-language publisher of comics in the world.

