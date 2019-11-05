Capstone Intersects 20.1 Meters Grading 5.53% Copper, Including 6.4 Meters of 11.32% Copper at Cozamin Mine

Figure 1 – High grade infill and step-out holes on the periphery of the recently acquired Portree claimblock

"Capstone has owned and operated Cozamin for 15 years and never have I been this excited about its future," said Darren Pylot, Capstone's President and CEO. "The continued exploration success achieved by our team is a paradigm shift for an already low cost and highly profitable tier one mine. I don't know of another project that can leverage 50% organic production growth with expansionary capital of less than $5 million dollars. Cozamin has delivered cumulative free cash flow of over $400 million for Capstone and with our plan to more than double the current mine life, it is incredible to think that over the next decade the best is yet to come."

Tables and Figures:

Figure 1 shows the location of select intervals.

Select intervals are summarized in Table 1 and full results for all previously unreleased holes since the October 24, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate are in Table 2.

Mineral Resource estimate are in Table 2. For the long-section of the MNFWZ showing copper % * estimated true width and silver g/t * estimated true width, see Figures 2 and 3.

Figure 4 shows a sample of the chalcopyrite mineralization in drill core from hole CG-18-S372.

Figure 2 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Copper % * Estimated True Width (m)

The best grade*thickness intercepts at Cozamin lie outside of the current Mineral Reserve, some of which are step-out holes beyond the previous Mineral Resource estimate.

Figure 3 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Silver g/t * Estimated True Width (m)

The strong positive correlation between copper and silver grades is clear when comparing Figure 2 to Figure 1.

Figure 4 – Image of Drill Core from Hole CG-18-S372

Coarse grained, high grade chalcopyrite mineralization along with a positive copper-silver correlation underpins high copper and silver recoveries.

Table 1 – Selected MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release

























Section

ID # Drill hole ID Type In

Resource From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) True

Width*

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Ag

(g/t) 53 CG-19-U499 step-out no 519.7 524.5 4.8 4.4 1.75 0.06 0.01 28.9

including



523.0 524.5 1.5 1.4 2.74 0.07 0.00 38.1 56 CG-19-U498 step-out no 511.1 523.5 12.4 12.3 5.02 0.38 0.01 71.6

including



516.5 522.5 6.0 5.9 9.02 0.67 0.01 126.7 59 CG-19-S384 step-out no 566.0 571.1 5.1 4.5 3.56 0.10 0.00 59.0 71 CG-18-S365 step-out no 491.6 508.5 16.9 15.7 1.93 0.07 0.01 34.2

including



499.2 508.5 9.3 8.6 2.88 0.08 0.01 50.2 75 CG-18-S376 step-out no 542.9 549.2 6.3 5.4 3.86 0.14 0.01 70.7

including



542.9 546.3 3.4 2.9 6.80 0.18 0.01 120.3 91 CG-18-S381 step-out no 526.2 531.9 5.7 5.1 7.27 0.32 0.05 219.7 3 CG-18-S351 infill yes 927.2 939.3 12.1 10.2 2.95 1.14 0.10 138.0 10 CG-18-U476 infill yes 679.7 697.0 17.3 13.6 1.56 0.14 0.09 47.4

including



692.7 697.0 4.3 3.4 4.74 0.42 0.35 163.8 18 CG-18-U478 infill yes 629.9 645.8 15.9 9.9 1.79 0.08 0.01 25.3

including



640.0 643.5 3.5 2.2 4.66 0.14 0.01 68.5 21 CG-18-S380 infill no 726.0 734.0 8.0 7.7 3.34 2.48 0.10 86.7

including



726.0 730.5 4.5 4.3 4.62 2.84 0.15 118.4 44 CG-19-S412 infill no 651.6 660.4 8.8 7.6 3.52 0.73 0.03 68.5

including



653.2 655.9 2.7 2.3 10.67 0.63 0.03 193.8 50 CG-19-U492 infill no 474.5 483.8 9.3 8.5 1.94 0.12 0.01 28.3

including



480.2 483.8 3.5 3.2 4.63 0.27 0.01 64.1 55 CG-19-U490 infill no 494.8 509.6 14.8 12.3 2.67 0.19 0.01 40.7

including



499.6 509.6 10.0 8.3 3.66 0.21 0.01 52.7 74 CG-18-S372 infill no 567.3 590.4 23.1 20.1 5.53 0.18 0.02 116.8

including



579.0 586.4 7.4 6.4 11.32 0.28 0.04 242.2 81 CG-18-S369 infill no 556.6 561.6 5.0 4.4 6.31 0.19 0.01 108.1 83 CG-18-S355 infill yes 533.1 554.3 21.2 18.6 2.67 0.09 0.01 53.5

including



542.0 549.5 7.5 6.6 5.90 0.19 0.02 117.7

*estimated true width of vein intercept for inclined drill holes

For drill hole location and context please view the long-section of the MNFWZ at https://capstonemining.com/files/images/maps/MNFWZ_20_T1-Model.pdf.

Table 2 – All MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release