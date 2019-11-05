Capstone Intersects 20.1 Meters Grading 5.53% Copper, Including 6.4 Meters of 11.32% Copper at Cozamin Mine

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) announces high grade copper and silver results from 103 infill and step-out drill holes at its Cozamin Mine, as well as an expansion to the exploration program into 2020. The results represent half of the 200 hole program, which aims to more than double the current reserve base. Results to date support the Company's recently disclosed increase to Cozamin's annual production guidance to 50 to 55 million pounds of copper and 1.4 to 1.5 million ounces of silver starting in early 2021. Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves estimates will be updated in late 2020.

"Highlight holes in Figure 1 and Table 1, are comprised of both infill and step-outs. They have shown excellent grade and thickness, including a test into the middle of the recently acquired Portree claimblock (U499)," said Brad Mercer, Capstone's Senior Vice President of Operations and Exploration. "We now see a much larger target and we intend to infill drill the expanded area before re-estimating mineral reserves. On average, the vein is approximately 60% wider up dip from the current reserve, while the copper and silver grades are higher as well. Additionally, having access to the Portree claimblock will give us a platform to extend mineralization to the west."

Figure 1 – High grade infill and step-out holes on the periphery of the recently acquired Portree claimblock

"Capstone has owned and operated Cozamin for 15 years and never have I been this excited about its future," said Darren Pylot, Capstone's President and CEO. "The continued exploration success achieved by our team is a paradigm shift for an already low cost and highly profitable tier one mine. I don't know of another project that can leverage 50% organic production growth with expansionary capital of less than $5 million dollars. Cozamin has delivered cumulative free cash flow of over $400 million for Capstone and with our plan to more than double the current mine life, it is incredible to think that over the next decade the best is yet to come."

Tables and Figures:

  • Figure 1 shows the location of select intervals.
  • Select intervals are summarized in Table 1 and full results for all previously unreleased holes since the October 24, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate are in Table 2.
  • For the long-section of the MNFWZ showing copper % * estimated true width and silver g/t * estimated true width, see Figures 2 and 3.
  • Figure 4 shows a sample of the chalcopyrite mineralization in drill core from hole CG-18-S372.

Figure 2 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Copper % * Estimated True Width (m)

The best grade*thickness intercepts at Cozamin lie outside of the current Mineral Reserve, some of which are step-out holes beyond the previous Mineral Resource estimate.

Figure 3 – Long-section of the Mala Noche Footwall Zone Showing Silver g/t * Estimated True Width (m)

The strong positive correlation between copper and silver grades is clear when comparing Figure 2 to Figure 1.

Figure 4 – Image of Drill Core from Hole CG-18-S372

Coarse grained, high grade chalcopyrite mineralization along with a positive copper-silver correlation underpins high copper and silver recoveries.

Table 1 – Selected MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release










Section
ID #

Drill hole ID

Type

In
Resource

From
(m)

 To
(m)

Width
(m)

True
Width*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Zn
(%)

Pb
(%)

Ag
(g/t)

53

CG-19-U499

step-out

no

519.7

524.5

4.8

4.4

1.75

0.06

0.01

28.9

including

523.0

524.5

1.5

1.4

2.74

0.07

0.00

38.1

56

CG-19-U498

step-out

no

511.1

523.5

12.4

12.3

5.02

0.38

0.01

71.6

including

516.5

522.5

6.0

5.9

9.02

0.67

0.01

126.7

59

CG-19-S384

step-out

no

566.0

571.1

5.1

4.5

3.56

0.10

0.00

59.0

71

CG-18-S365

step-out

no

491.6

508.5

16.9

15.7

1.93

0.07

0.01

34.2

including

499.2

508.5

9.3

8.6

2.88

0.08

0.01

50.2

75

CG-18-S376

step-out

no

542.9

549.2

6.3

5.4

3.86

0.14

0.01

70.7

including

542.9

546.3

3.4

2.9

6.80

0.18

0.01

120.3

91

CG-18-S381

step-out

no

526.2

531.9

5.7

5.1

7.27

0.32

0.05

219.7

3

CG-18-S351

infill

yes

927.2

939.3

12.1

10.2

2.95

1.14

0.10

138.0

10

CG-18-U476

infill

yes

679.7

697.0

17.3

13.6

1.56

0.14

0.09

47.4

including

692.7

697.0

4.3

3.4

4.74

0.42

0.35

163.8

18

CG-18-U478

infill

yes

629.9

645.8

15.9

9.9

1.79

0.08

0.01

25.3

including

640.0

643.5

3.5

2.2

4.66

0.14

0.01

68.5

21

CG-18-S380

infill

no

726.0

734.0

8.0

7.7

3.34

2.48

0.10

86.7

including

726.0

730.5

4.5

4.3

4.62

2.84

0.15

118.4

44

CG-19-S412

infill

no

651.6

660.4

8.8

7.6

3.52

0.73

0.03

68.5

including

653.2

655.9

2.7

2.3

10.67

0.63

0.03

193.8

50

CG-19-U492

infill

no

474.5

483.8

9.3

8.5

1.94

0.12

0.01

28.3

including

480.2

483.8

3.5

3.2

4.63

0.27

0.01

64.1

55

CG-19-U490

infill

no

494.8

509.6

14.8

12.3

2.67

0.19

0.01

40.7

including

499.6

509.6

10.0

8.3

3.66

0.21

0.01

52.7

74

CG-18-S372

infill

no

567.3

590.4

23.1

20.1

5.53

0.18

0.02

116.8

including

579.0

586.4

7.4

6.4

11.32

0.28

0.04

242.2

81

CG-18-S369

infill

no

556.6

561.6

5.0

4.4

6.31

0.19

0.01

108.1

83

CG-18-S355

infill

yes

533.1

554.3

21.2

18.6

2.67

0.09

0.01

53.5

including

542.0

549.5

7.5

6.6

5.90

0.19

0.02

117.7

*estimated true width of vein intercept for inclined drill holes

For drill hole location and context please view the long-section of the MNFWZ at https://capstonemining.com/files/images/maps/MNFWZ_20_T1-Model.pdf.

Table 2 – All MNFWZ Drilling Completed Since September 17, 2018 News Release










Section

ID #

Drill hole ID

Type

In
Resource

From
(m)

 To
(m)

Width
(m)

True
Width*
(m)

Cu
(%)

Zn
(%)

Pb
(%)

Ag
(g/t)

1

CG-19-S400

step-out

no

877.4

879.3

1.9

1.7

1.49

1.61

0.03

31.1

23

CG-18-S352

step-out

yes

no significant intercepts

24

CG-19-S399

step-out

no

599.5

606.0

6.5

6.3

0.40

0.21

0.01

13.2

52

CG-19-U500

step-out

no

in progress

53

CG-19-U499

step-out

no

519.7

524.5

4.8

4.4

1.75

0.06

0.01

28.9

including

523.0

524.5

1.5

1.4

2.74

0.07

0.00

38.1

56

CG-19-U498

step-out

no

511.1

523.5

12.4

12.3

5.02

0.38

0.01

71.6

including

516.5

522.5

6.0

5.9

9.02

0.67

0.01

126.7

57

CG-19-S402

step-out

no

no significant intercepts

58

CG-19-S388

step-out

no

no significant intercepts

59

CG-19-S384

step-out

no

566.0

571.1

5.1

4.5

3.56

0.10

0.00

59.0

60

CG-19-S387

step-out

no

no significant intercepts

61

CG-18-U485

step-out

no

559.6

565.2

5.6

5.0

1.39

0.07

0.00

30.8

62

CG-18-S383

step-out

no

no significant intercepts

63

CG-19-S398

step-out

no

485.7

488.9

3.2

2.3

0.98

0.87

0.01

61.5

including

486.9

488.9

2.0

1.4

1.55

0.08

0.01

92.8

71

CG-18-S365

step-out

no

491.6

508.5

16.9

15.7

1.93

0.07

0.01

34.2

including

499.2

508.5

9.3

8.6

2.88

0.08

0.01

50.2

75

CG-18-S376

step-out

no

542.9

549.2

6.3

5.4

3.86

0.14

0.01

70.7

including

542.9

546.3

3.4

2.9

6.80

0.18

0.01

120.3

87

CG-18-S356

infill

yes

no significant intercepts

88

CG-19-S392

step-out

no

no significant intercepts

89

CG-18-S353

infill

yes

552.7

556.6

3.9

3.8

1.00

0.15

0.00

30.5

90

CG-18-S373

step-out

no

500.7

504.5

3.8

3.4

1.04

0.82

0.01

24.7

91

CG-18-S381

step-out

no

526.2

531.9

5.7

5.1

7.27

0.32

0.05

219.7

92

CG-19-S391

step-out

no

539.2

543.2

4.0

3.5

0.66

0.07

0.05

20.3

including

539.2

540.0

0.8

0.7

2.76

0.05

0.02

67.5

93

CG-19-S393

step-out

no

no significant intercepts

94

CG-19-S397

step-out

no

560.7

561.7

1.0

0.9

1.91

0.07

0.02

90.8

95

CG-18-S379

step-out

no

515.3

525.9

10.6

9.5

1.16

0.16

0.02

42.0

including

520.8

525.9

5.1

4.5

2.09

0.20

0.01

64.3

96

CG-18-S375

step-out

no

471.1

473.6

2.5

2.2

4.88

0.18

0.02

131.3

97

CG-19-S389

step-out

no

394.0

396.5

2.5

2.1

0.37

0.50

0.01

11.7

98

CG-19-S386

step-out

no

367.8

368.6

0.8

0.8

0.82

0.04

0.03

39.4

99

CG-19-S385

step-out

no

362.8

363.8

1.0

0.9

0.74

0.06

0.01

29.1

101

CG-18-S370

step-out

no

446.6

449.1

2.5

2.2

1.96

0.06

0.01

49.1

102

CG-19-S390

step-out

no

303.9

309.0

5.0

3.7

0.22

0.23

0.01

12.2

103

CG-18-S382

step-out

no

466.8

471.2

4.4

3.9

2.29

0.44

0.06

96.5

2

CG-18-S374

infill

no

930.1

931.7

1.6

1.3

2.38

0.87

0.06

68.3

3

CG-18-S351

infill

yes

927.2

939.3

12.1

10.2

2.95

1.14

0.10

138.0

4

CG-19-S394

infill

no

957.7

962.9

5.2

4.4

0.77

0.05

0.01

15.6

including

958.2

961.2

3.0

2.5

1.18

0.08

0.01

24.5

5

CG-18-S367

infill

no

944.0

947.4

3.4

2.9

1.05

0.05

0.01

13.0

6

CG-18-U484

infill

no

751.7

755.6

3.9

3.2

0.78

0.08

0.01

18.0

7

CG-18-U477

infill

yes

720.9

743.2

22.3

18.0

1.11

0.08

0.03

21.5

including

728.0

735.3

7.3

5.9

2.07

0.16

0.02

36.8

8

CG-18-U482

infill

no

719.6

720.4

0.8

0.6

1.03

0.02

0.01

16.0

9

CG-18-U480

infill

no

695.2

702.9

7.7

7.2

2.05

0.09

0.01

72.1

including

700.6

702.9

2.3

2.1

6.21

0.26

0.03

154.6

10

CG-18-U476

infill

yes

679.7

697.0

17.3

13.6

1.56

0.14

0.09

47.4

including

692.7

697.0

4.3

3.4

4.74

0.42

0.35

163.8

11

CG-19-U496

infill

no

685.8

693.9

8.1

6.8

0.83

0.05

0.01

12.5

including

685.8

690.7

4.9

4.1

1.14

0.07

0.02

17.0

12

CG-19-U493

infill

no

604.0

604.6

0.6

0.4

0.21

0.02

0.00

3.0

13

CG-18-U487

infill

no

572.7

579.0

6.3

6.0

0.30

0.04

0.01

4.8

14

CG-19-U491

infill

no

no significant intercepts

15

CG-19-U489

infill

no

529.7

532.0

2.3

2.2

0.14

0.01

0.00

12.1

16

CG-18-U479

infill

yes

570.7

572.7

2.0

1.8

0.28

0.02

0.00

36.5

17

CG-18-U475

infill

yes

646.4

651.7

5.3

4.5

1.70

0.57

0.01

38.8

18

CG-18-U478

infill

yes

629.9

645.8

15.9

9.9

1.79

0.08

0.01

25.3

including

640.0

643.5

3.5

2.2

4.66

0.14

0.01

68.5

19

CG-18-S361

infill

no

891.0

892.6

1.6

1.1

0.29

0.02

0.00

12.2

20

CG-18-S358

infill

yes

848.4

856.3

7.9

6.5

2.09

0.39

0.01

29.9

21

CG-18-S380

infill

no

726.0

734.0

8.0

7.7

3.34

2.48

0.10

86.7

including

726.0

730.5

4.5

4.3

4.62

2.84

0.15

118.4

22

CG-19-S395

infill

no

776.6

783.3

6.7

6.0

3.55

0.26

0.01

60.2

25

CG-18-S364

infill

no

608.5

610.5

2.0

1.9

0.47

0.02

0.00

8.2

26

CG-18-S348

infill

yes

635.7

642.7

7.0

6.0

2.10

0.17

0.13

44.3

27

CG-19-S421

Infill

no

641.3

648.0

6.7

6.1

1.25

0.20

0.04

25.5

28

CG-19-S425

infill

no

in progress

29

CG-18-S347

infill

yes

682.5

683.3

0.8

0.8

0.40

0.12

0.01

9.0

30

CG-19-S420

infill

no

no significant intercepts

31

CG-19-S417

Infill

No

no significant intercepts

32

CG-18-S366

infill

no

723.3

724.5

1.2

1.2

2.64

0.07

0.00

36.4

33

CG-19-S413

infill

no

736.9

739.2

2.3

2.3

2.20

0.06

0.00

30.0

34

CG-19-S409

infill

no

728.8

733.4

4.6

3.9

2.53

0.38

0.02

106.5

35

CG-19-S419

infill

no

assays pending

36

CG-19-S423

infill

no

assays pending

37

CG-19-S424

infill

no

in progress

38

CG-19-S415

infill

no

660.2

661.7

1.5

1.4

2.82

0.12

0.01

78.3

39

CG-19-S410

infill

no

666.2

668.5

2.3

1.8

0.94

0.43

0.02

21.8

40

CG-19-S396

infill

no

717.6

724.3

6.7

6.0

1.86

0.54

0.01

46.7

41

CG-19-S422

infill

no

assays pending

42

CG-19-S418

infill

no

557.4

569.9

12.5

11.6

2.99

0.65

0.02

63.3

43

CG-19-S407

infill

no

no significant intercepts

44

CG-19-S412

infill

no

651.6

660.4

8.8

7.6

3.52

0.73

0.03

68.5

including

653.2

655.9

2.7

2.3

10.67

0.63

0.03

193.8

45

CG-19-S408

infill

no

590.6

592.9

2.3

1.8

2.88

0.29

0.01

48.9

46

CG-19-S406

infill

no

574.5

576.3

1.8

1.4

0.33

0.03

0.01

8.0

47

CG-18-U481

infill

no

545.3

545.8

0.5

0.4

1.77

0.06

0.01

32.0

48

CG-19-U497

infill

no

524.3

526.7

2.4

2.2

3.34

0.11

0.02

72.8

49

CG-19-U495

infill

no

499.6

503.1

3.5

3.2

0.46

0.09

0.00

11.5

50

CG-19-U492

infill

no

474.5

483.8

9.3

8.5

1.94

0.12

0.01

28.3

including

480.2

483.8

3.5

3.2

4.63

0.27

0.01

64.1

51

CG-19-U494

infill

no

470.0

474.1

4.1

3.7

6.47

0.69

0.05

108.5

54

CG-19-U488

infill

no

499.2

499.9

0.7

0.6

0.33

0.23

0.02

9.0

55

CG-19-U490

infill

no

494.8

509.6

14.8

12.3

2.67

0.19

0.01

40.7

including

499.6

509.6

10.0

8.3

3.66

0.21

0.01

52.7

64

CG-19-S411

infill

no

557.5

564.4

6.9

5.8

3.09

0.83

0.01

60.6

65

CG-18-U483

infill

no

547.8

549.9

2.1

2.0

6.23

0.68

0.01

100.6

66

CG-19-S414

infill

no

546.3

549.7

3.4

3.3

1.60

0.26

0.01

30.1

67

CG-19-S416

infill

no

543.2

547.0

3.8

3.3

2.23

0.21

0.01

43.4

68

CG-18-S362

infill

yes

472.1

488.3

16.2

14.4

0.88

0.04

0.00

20.3

69

CG-18-U486

infill

no

566.9

571.2

4.3

4.0

7.31

0.23

0.01

117.6

70

CG-18-S368

infill

no

525.0

531.8

6.8

6.2

1.48

0.22

0.01

30.0

including

525.7

528.1

2.4

2.2

3.83

0.60

0.01

76.8

72

CG-18-S377

infill

no

678.2

697.4

19.2

17.4

0.64

0.02

0.00

12.0

including

686.3

696.4

10.1

9.2

0.98

0.03

0.00

17.6

73

CG-18-S349

infill

yes

510.0

510.8

0.8

0.7

1.67

0.05

0.00

33.0

74

CG-18-S372

infill

no

567.3

590.4

23.1

20.1

5.53

0.18

0.02

116.8

including

579.0

586.4

7.4

6.4

11.32

0.28

0.04

242.2

76

CG-19-S426

infill

no

in progress

77

CG-18-S359

infill

yes

589.1

595.0

5.9

4.8

3.43

0.11

0.01

61.4

78

CG-18-S354

infill

yes

571.1

571.6

0.5

0.4

0.07

0.09

0.00

9.8

79

CG-18-S363

infill

yes

538.1

550.6

12.5

11.0

1.46

0.05

0.01

39.0

80

CG-19-S401

infill

no

615.1

626.0

10.9

8.6

2.40

0.08

0.06

68.4

including

620.3

626.0

5.7

4.5

4.09

0.12

0.11

114.4

81

CG-18-S369