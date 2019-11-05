Capstone Q3 2019 Results, Near-Term Organic Growth

(All amounts in US$ unless otherwise specified)

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) announced its production and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 2019"). Total copper production from continuing operations for Q3 2019 totaled 39 million pounds of copper at consolidated C1 cash costs1 of $1.85 per pound. For full financial and operational results, refer to Capstone's Q3 2019 Management's Discussion and Analysis and Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("MD&A and Financial Statements").

Q3 2019 HIGHLIGHTS AND SIGNIFICANT ITEMS

Q3 2019 copper production of 39 million pounds and C1 cash costs 1 of $1.85 per payable pound produced. Copper sales were lower at 31 million pounds due to timing of the last shipment of the quarter at Pinto Valley.

Cozamin expansion project remains on track for the end of 2020 with the objective to debottleneck the mine with a one-way ramp system. The project is now expected to increase production to between 50 to 55 million pounds of copper and 1.4 to 1.5 million ounces of silver .

. The Company achieved cost reductions of $25 million on its target of $25 million to $30 million in annualized savings.

The Company has now removed $25 million of annualized costs out of the business with the $12.5 million in savings at Pinto Valley plus $3.5 million on new revolver terms and improved cash management, $4 million from corporate administration and $5 million from the disposition of Minto .



Pinto Valley delivered an additional $2.5 million in sustainable annualized cost savings in Q3 2019, bringing the year-to-date total to $12.5 million . Pinto Valley is targeting to achieve a total of $15 to $20 million in annualized cost savings.

in sustainable annualized cost savings in Q3 2019, bringing the year-to-date total to . Pinto Valley is targeting to achieve a total of to in annualized cost savings. Q3 2019 net loss of $(10.7) million (Q3 2018 - net income of $1.3 million ), which was impacted by lower realized copper prices and negative provisional pricing adjustments in the quarter of $3.4 million , as well as lower sales volumes due to the timing of shipments for Pinto Valley concentrate and resulting build-up of concentrate inventory. This resulted in a loss per share of $(0.03) for the quarter (Q3 2018 - $0.00 ).

(Q3 2018 – adjusted net income of $1.0 million) and adjusted loss per share of $(0.02), (Q3 2018 – $0.00). Adjustments for 2019 relate to inventory write-down and change in fair value on the Minto contingent receivable.

(Q3 2018 – adjusted net income of ) and adjusted loss per share of , (Q3 2018 – ). Adjustments for 2019 relate to inventory write-down and change in fair value on the contingent receivable. 2019 production and C1 cash costs 1 guidance. Capstone expects to achieve consolidated production guidance of 145-160 million pounds and consolidated C1 cash costs 1 guidance of $1.80 - $2.00 per payable pound produced.

Capstone expects to achieve consolidated production guidance of 145-160 million pounds and consolidated C1 cash costs guidance of - per payable pound produced. Capstone announced high grade copper and silver results drill results at Cozamin, see news release dated November 5, 2019 .

"Never have I been this excited about Capstone's future as both Cozamin and Pinto Valley have clear organic growth strategies in place and we are focused on execution to deliver increased stakeholder benefits," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "Cozamin will leverage incredible growth from expansionary capital of less than $5 million, expanding copper and silver production by 50% in 2021 and beyond. The continued exploration success achieved by our team is a paradigm shift for an already low cost and highly profitable mine. Cozamin has already delivered over $400 million in cumulative free cash flow for Capstone and it appears the best is yet to come in the decade ahead of us."

Mr. Pylot continued, "As Pinto Valley's operating momentum continues, we are concurrently focused on preparing the mine for higher copper prices with low cost, quick payback improvements to the mill, plus looking to expand the mine into a multi-generational asset. We have identified optimal PV4 expansion scenarios to capitalize on the roughly one billion tonnes of resources currently not in reserves."

CORPORATE UPDATE

Cozamin: Expansion Update

During Q3 2019, development work on the one-way ramp system continued and is on-track for completion by the end of 2020. Concurrently, development of the raisebore to improve ventilation is also on track for completion in the first half of 2020. Once both development projects are completed, Cozamin's annual production is now expected to increase to between 50 and 55 million pounds of copper and 1.4 to 1.5 million ounces of silver. Expected production targets have increased due to the results of the additional 103 drill holes, to date, pointing to higher grades and thickness than in the current reserve.

Cozamin: Mine Life Growth

During Q3 2019, Cozamin acquired the Portree claimblock that laid within the Mala Noche Footwall Zone ("MNFWZ") area. The claimblock is surrounded by high grade Inferred Mineral Resources and provides access so we can now continuously infill drill and eventually mine the Portree area as well. A 2019/2020 infill drilling program was initiated earlier this year to move Inferred Mineral Resources to the Mineral Reserve category with the expectation of adding additional Mineral Resources to support doubling the mine life and we are now targeting to update both Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves before the end of 2020.

Cost Reduction Program

Capstone has achieved its cost reduction target range of $25 million to $30 million, using 2018 as a baseline. The Company has now removed $25 million of costs out of the business with $12.5 million in savings at Pinto Valley plus $3.5 million related to the new revolver terms and improved cash management, lower corporate administration costs ($4 million) and holding cost savings due to the disposition of Minto ($5 million). A total of approximately $15 million to $20 million of savings is expected to come from Pinto Valley, of which $12.5 million has been achieved to date, primarily from manpower and contractor savings as a result of the new collective bargaining agreement and improved power pricing.

Pinto Valley Phase 4 Expansion Study ("PV4")

Preliminary work on the PV4 study continued in the quarter to evaluate potential expansion scenarios to take advantage of nearly one billion tonnes of Mineral Resources not currently scheduled in the PV3 pit shell. For the remainder of 2019, PV4 study activities will be focused on further evaluating alternative infrastructure options.

Pinto Valley: Crushing Plant Modernization

Pinto Valley has identified small capital project to modernize the crushing equipment and other front-end upgrades to improve mill reliability and overall performance. The capital investment is estimated to be approximately $10 to $15 million, with double digit rate of return. The return on investment is calculated based on increasing throughput from current levels to targeted production levels between 56,000 to 57,000 tonnes per day in 2021 and beyond, and reduced maintenance and power costs. These capital costs are subject to Board of Directors approval in the fourth quarter 2019.

Santo Domingo Project Progress

The Santo Domingo project is now "shovel-ready" as Capstone has obtained all permits and approvals for the start of construction from the Chilean authorities. During Q3 2019, work to improve Santo Domingo's project economics continued to advance and we are targeting to release an updated NI 43-101 report early next year, which we expect will include infrastructure sharing resulting in significantly reduced capital cost estimate, increased gold recoveries and a preliminary business case for producing battery-grade cobalt. The strategic process, which was launched in early 2019, is on-going and is aimed at evaluating alternatives regarding the project which may include the sale of a majority portion of the project.

Management Appointment

In September 2019, Jerrold Annett joined Capstone as Vice President, Strategy and Capital Markets. Jerrold has 24 years of global mining and capital markets experience, with the last three years providing strategic direction and executive oversight for several junior exploration and development companies. His mining career started at Teck Resources and Falconbridge as a metallurgist and within their commercial metals sales groups, followed by 10 years in capital markets, most recently with Scotiabank where he was Head of Mining Institutional Sales. He is a professional Engineer and has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Engineering from Queen's University in Canada.

PRODUCTION RESULTS

Refer to Capstone's Q3 2019 MD&A and Financial Statements for detailed operating results.



Q3 2019 Q3 2018 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Copper production (million pounds)







Pinto Valley 29.9 31.3 91.6 86.1 Cozamin 9.1 9.6 26.5 26.8 Total from continuing operations2 39.0 40.9 118.1 112.9









Copper sales







Total from continuing operations2 (million pounds) 31.2 41.5 112.1 108.4 Realized copper price2 ($/lb.) $2.52 $2.72 $2.68 $2.93









C1 cash costs1 ($/lb.) produced







Pinto Valley 2.13 2.15 1.97 2.23 Cozamin 0.94 0.87 0.90 0.76 Consolidated from continuing operations2 1.85 1.85 1.73 1.88

2 The Minto mine was placed on care and maintenance in Q4 2018 and was considered a discontinued operation under IFRS 5 up until the date of sale (June 3, 2019).

Consolidated:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, production from continuing operations increased 5% and C1 cash costs1 decreased 8% compared with 2018.

Q3 2019 realized price of $2.52 per pound was impacted by $3.4 million negative provisional pricing adjustments recorded on previous quarter sales. 2019 year-to-date realized copper price was $2.68 per pound as compared to the LME average for the same period of $2.74 per pound.

Pinto Valley Mine:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, production increased by 6% compared with 2018 while C1 cash costs1 decreased by 12%. Production increased primarily due to an increase in copper grade (2019 year-to-date – 0.34% vs. 2018 year-to-date – 0.31%). C1 cash costs1 were $0.26/lb lower than 2018 as a result of the cost reduction program initiated in 2019, as well as higher production.

Cozamin Mine:

Copper production decreased by 0.5 million pounds in Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018, primarily as a result of a decrease in grade (Q3 2019 – 1.48% vs Q3 2018 – 1.70%) and slightly lower recoveries which was partially offset by higher throughput (3,204 tonnes per day vs 2,939 tonnes per day).

From a year-to-date perspective, copper production was consistent year over year. The lower blended head grade (2019 – 1.49% vs. 2018 – 1.80%) was offset by significantly higher mill throughput (2019 - 3,121 tonnes per day vs 2018 - 2,591 tonnes per day).

C1 cash costs1 increased in Q3 2019 and 2019 year-to-date compared with the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by lower production and an increase in development as the mine builds the areas available for longhole stoping (building the prepared mineral inventory) to support increased mining rates planned for 2021.

1 This is an alternative performance measure; please see "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this release.

This release is not suitable on a standalone basis for readers unfamiliar with Capstone and should be read in conjunction with the Company's MD&A and Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, which are available on Capstone's website and on SEDAR, all of which have been reviewed and approved by Capstone's Board of Directors.

ABOUT CAPSTONE MINING CORP.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.

