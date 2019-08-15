CapStone Technologies Recognized by Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest-growing Private Companies in the Nation

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Technologies, a business engineering and automated service company for the print-to-mail industry, has earned the rank of 689 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

This marks CapStone's second straight year on the list, moving up significantly from 3598 on 2018's list, thanks to the company's 633% growth over the last three years. CapStone is the third-highest ranked Nebraska company in the Inc. 5000 for 2019.

"We're very thankful for the Inc. 5000 recognition," said Troy Power, co-founder of CapStone. "It's a testament to the individuals on our team and their dedication to understanding key challenges our clients face – and then delivering solutions with that same focus."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

CapStone's AutoViriTM is a full suite of solutions that automate and streamline print-to-mail operations, including robots for sleeving, traying, tagging, and palletizing, as well as one-of-a-kind software that gives virtual visibility of operational performance and the progress of physical mail through the production process. Used separately or together, AutoViri Solutions help mailers of all sizes operate more efficiently and protect their USPS workshare discount, increasing profitability.

About Inc. 5000

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. For more information, see http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About CapStone Technologies, LLC

CapStone Technologies provides automation services and business engineering to the print-to-mail industry with state-of-the-art robotic technology, advanced innovation, and proven process engineering to create efficiencies and save labor. Its one-of-a-kind software solution connects the physical and digital workflows on the production floor to provide virtual visibility of performance while reducing errors to protect USPS discounts. For more information, visit the media center at www.captechno.com/news

