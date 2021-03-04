Capsule Receives Frost & Sullivan 2021 New Product Innovation Award

ANDOVER, Mass., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a research and consulting firm that helps clients accelerate growth, today named Capsule Technologies the recipient of its 2021 New Product Innovation Award in the North American remote ventilator surveillance industry.

Capsule's Ventilated Patient Surveillance (VPS) workstation helps frontline providers identify patients in respiratory distress. By extending the reach of intensive care unit staff over the full range of critical care patients, the VPS workstation is designed to improve patient safety and reduce the burden on already stressed care providers. Ventilated patient surveillance leverages the ventilator connectivity of the Capsule Medical Device Information Platform, already used in over 2,800 hospitals globally. The VPS workstation is a tailored configuration of the company's Capsule Surveillance solution, which integrates a wide range of patient monitoring and therapy devices, in addition to ventilators.

Frost & Sullivan selected Capsule, a medical device integration, monitoring, and surveillance technologies producer, because it addresses new market challenges and opportunities, has a deep commitment to providing transformative technologies that benefit healthcare providers and patients, and develops core analytics across the entire value chain.

"Capsule Technologies is committed to developing technology that advances its connected health solutions," said Kaustubh Savant, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its April 2020 launch of the Ventilated Patient Surveillance workstation is a unique market offering that has been a strong value-add for hospitals' virtual critical care environments."

The Capsule VPS workstation analyzes streaming live data from ventilators, which are not ordinarily connected for surveillance, and escalates emergent clinically actionable events to respiratory therapists, pulmonologists, and intensivists.

"We are grateful to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, a distinguished market research leader in healthcare," said Hemant Goel, Capsule CEO. "Since the onset of COVID-19, the VPS workstation has protected caregivers from unnecessary exposure to infection and reduced the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Key hospitals, including Yale New Haven Health, the University of Miami Health System and others, were early adopters of the VPS workstation and important collaborators in its implementation."

Capsule offers the VPS workstation to its U.S. customers, where Capsule Surveillance has FDA clearance.

About Capsule Technologies

Capsule Technologies is a leading global provider of medical data technologies for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Our Medical Device Information Platform — comprised of device integration, vital signs monitoring, and clinical surveillance solutions — captures streaming clinical data from connected systems and transforms it into context-rich information for clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support, predictive analytics, clinical research, and more. End-to-end data management and connectivity support better collaboration and communication between clinicians and departments. More than 2,800 global clients leverage our platform to improve patient safety, simplify workflows, and raise overall satisfaction throughout the hospital and across care settings. Learn more at www.capsuletech.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

