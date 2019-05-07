Capsule Technologies Announces New Chief Executive Officer

"Hemant is very experienced at running global healthcare information technology companies, and he brings deep market knowledge, customer relationships, product, strategy, and technical expertise to his role as CEO of Capsule," said Chris Adams, Partner with Francisco Partners. "We are very pleased to have Hemant on board and look forward to leveraging his industry expertise to drive continued growth and innovation," added Justin Chen, Vice President with Francisco Partners.

Goel most recently served as the President of Spok, Inc., a provider of critical communication technology to healthcare and other industries, where he was responsible for the operating company. Prior to joining Spok, Goel was Vice President, Clinical Solutions at Siemens Health Services, where he held worldwide development responsibilities for the IT solutions business.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of dedicated and talented professionals. Capsule's solutions have a daily impact on patient care around the world, and I am honored to drive the development and execution of our strategy going forward," said Goel.

Goel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur, India, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McColl School of Business at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C.

About Capsule Technologies

Capsule Technologies is a leading global provider of medical device integration for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Our platform captures streaming data from virtually any medical device and transforms context rich information to any clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support and research system. Our end-to-end data management and connectivity supports better collaboration and communication, improves patient safety and overall satisfaction. Over 2,500 global clients have leveraged our platform to simplify clinical workflows and power data-driven insights throughout the hospital and across care settings. Learn more at www.capsuletechnologies.com.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is an investment firm that specializes in technology and technology-enabled services businesses. Since its launch over 19 years ago, Francisco Partners has raised over $14 billion in committed capital and invested in more than 200 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

