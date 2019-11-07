Capsule Technologies Launches Next Generation Clinical Computing Hub

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule Technologies announced the commercial release of Capsule Neuron 3, a significantly enhanced iteration of the company's flagship clinical computing hub.

Building on its predecessors' market leading capabilities which include secure capture of medical device data, touchscreen with local data processing and caching, secure point of care rapid authentication and patient association and secure delivery of encrypted data to the Capsule Medical Device Information Platform, the Neuron 3 offers several key enhancements:

Connect more devices: Neuron 3 can connect up to nine physically connected medical devices.

Greater flexibility: Neuron 3 is available in three configurations - varying the number and type of medical device connectors - to support multiple clinical workflows, including a compact configuration for mobile workflows.

Better usability: With a redesigned, flat, edge-to-edge glossy touchscreen, the Neuron 3 provides a high-resolution screen to optimize readability and cleanability.

Better battery life: Neuron 3 can operate 15% longer than its predecessor when on battery power.

Expanded application: Neuron 3 is certified for use in both acute care hospitals and outpatient healthcare facilities as well.

"Neuron 3 was designed to anticipate the evolving challenges providers face in managing complex device integration at the point of care and ensure quality outcomes for their patients," said Hemant Goel, CEO of Capsule Technologies. "Our clients are looking for more than just basic medical device connectivity. They continue to partner with us to improve patient outcomes by empowering clinicians with simplified workflows and timely, actionable insights."

Neuron 3 supports Capsule Technologies' Vitals Stream, a plug-and-play solution designed to simplify data connectivity and delivery, as well as other Capsule Clinical applications such as Chart Xpress, which transforms existing spot monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and deliver vital signs at the point of care.

Learn more at https://capsuletech.com/neuron.

About Capsule Technologies

Capsule Technologies is a leading global provider of medical device integration for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Our Medical Device Information Platform captures streaming data from virtually any medical device and transforms context rich information to any clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support and research system. End-to-end data management and connectivity supports better collaboration and communication, improves patient safety and overall satisfaction, and drives enhanced patient monitoring and continuous surveillance capabilities. Over 2,600 global clients have leveraged our platform to simplify clinical workflows and power data-driven insights throughout the hospital and across care settings. Learn more at www.capsuletech.com.

