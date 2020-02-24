Captain D's Launches into the Lenten Season with the Introduction of their New Double Dozen Shrimp

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is launching its new Double Dozen Shrimp, featuring platefuls of delicious, abundant shrimp to satisfy all seafood seekers this Lenten season, available now through April 26.

Captain D's Double Dozen Shrimp is 24 lightly battered shrimp piled high and served with a choice of two sides and Captain D's world-famous Hush Puppies. For guests that want fish with their shrimp, they can have a dozen shrimp and a piece of Signature Batter Dipped Fish or Double Down with a plate of twenty-four shrimp, two pieces of fish, each plating accompanied with a choice of two sides and hush puppies.

"Shrimp is one of our most popular menu items, and this new shrimp delivers on taste, quality and abundance," said Bindi Menon, vice president of national marketing at Captain D's. "Double Dozen Shrimp is perfect for those looking for a great seafood meal at Lent."

For those who fancy their seafood fire-grilled, Captain D's will offer Grilled White Fish and Shrimp Skewer served over a bed of rice with a choice of two sides and a warm breadstick. Finally, delicious Seafood Gumbo will also be available through the end of Lent.

Captain D's advertising will feature Double Dozen Shrimp.

https://youtu.be/SR_Cf81VdQs

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

