Captain D's makes everyday a Fish Fry-Day with the national launch of their Ultimate Fish Fry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is launching the Ultimate Fish Fry today; their take on a beloved, traditional Friday event and offering it every day of the week, available now through Oct. 27.

"Our fish fry is comprised of golden, crispy Southern-style whole fillets," said Bindi Menon, vice president of national marketing for Captain D's. "We are offering it in a variety of ways, including a full meal starting at $4.99 every day of the week."

In addition to a full meal, D's guests can enjoy their Ultimate Fish Fry in a sampler or a platter, each coming with a variety of Butterfly Shrimp, D's Signature Batter Dipped Fish, choice of two sides and D's world-famous hush puppies. For Fish Fry lovers, additional pieces of Fish Fry can be added to any Captain D's meal.

Additionally, two of D's guest favorites, Lobster Rolls and Lobster Bisque will continue through the season.

Captain D's advertising will feature the variety of the Ultimate Fish Fry offers available every day of the week.

https://youtu.be/WvbW0ZX2eSI

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 540 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

SOURCE Captain D's

