Captain D's Promotes Bindi Menon to Chief Marketing Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's , the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, announced today that Bindi Menon has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Throughout her 15-year career with the company, Menon has demonstrated significant leadership skills in several roles, including her most recent as vice president of national marketing. With this promotion, Menon will oversee all aspects of Captain D's marketing, including product innovation, customer insights, digital and social initiatives aimed at capturing more guests as Captain D's prepares for an aggressive expansion in key markets nationwide.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the growth of such an invaluable team member. Since her first introduction to the brand as a senior analyst in 2005, Bindi has steadily become an integral part of Captain D's," said Phil Greifeld, CEO and president of Captain D's. "Her leadership in marketing promotions and overall dedication to the company has led to this well-deserved promotion. I look forward to working with Bindi directly and have full confidence her contributions will surpass our expectations."

As chief marketing officer, Menon will use her extensive knowledge of Captain D's and keen insight into its guests and the restaurant marketplace to develop marketing strategies and tactics to help support the brand's growth and drive restaurant profitability. She will report directly to Greifeld.

"Being part of a successful and supportive company such as Captain D's is incredibly rewarding, and I am excited for this opportunity to take our marketing to new heights," said Menon.

Captain D's has positioned itself for record success in 2021, achieving record sales and profits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Menon's breadth of experience leading successful product promotions is sure to accelerate the momentum Captain D's has built as it expands its footprint across the country.

Captain D's has more than 540 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years.

