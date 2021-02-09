Captain D's Serves Up Southern-Style Fish Tenders & Butterfly Shrimp for Lent

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's , the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the launch of its Lent promotion, featuring Southern-Style Fish Tenders and Butterfly Shrimp in a variety of different plates to suit every taste, available now through April 25.

Fish Tenders & Shrimp Meal

Captain D's Southern-Style Fish Tenders feature four pieces of delicious hand-breaded fish, served with a choice of two sides and Captain D's world-famous hush puppies, starting at $5.99*. For guests that want shrimp with their fish, they have the option of adding six pieces of Butterfly Shrimp to their meal.

As part of the new promotion, Captain D's is also spotlighting its popular crispy Butterfly Shrimp. In addition to the Fish Tenders & Butterfly Shrimp combination plate, guests can get their shrimp fix with Captain D's 12-piece Butterfly Shrimp meal and the limited-time Ultimate Seafood Platter, featuring two pieces of Captain D's famous batter dipped fish, popcorn shrimp, six pieces of butterfly shrimp and two seafood stuffed crab shells. Both meals come complete with guests' choice of two sides and hush puppies, starting at $6.29* and $8.99*, respectively.

Finally, Captain D's is rounding out its special Lent promotion by offering its famous Creole-style Seafood Gumbo with shrimp, chicken, sausage and okra, as well as its Funnel Cake Stix, a beloved fan favorite.

"Captain D's Fish Tenders and Butterfly Shrimp have always been guest favorites, so they are an easy choice when deciding on a Lent-focused meal," said Bindi Menon, Vice President of National Marketing at Captain D's. "We pride ourselves on the breadth and affordability of our menu, while always keeping quality top of mind. We're excited to offer our guests the seafood staples they're craving this Lenten season, along with our Seafood Gumbo and Funnel Cake Stix, which are delicious ways they can add on to their meals."

*Starting price points at company-owned Captain D's locations. Pricing may vary at franchised locations.

For more information, please contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

954-893-9150

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .

