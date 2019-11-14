Captain D's Signs Franchise Development Agreement to Bring First Locations to Utah

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today that it has signed a new franchise development agreement with MH & Sons Enterprises, led by Maqsood Merchant, a seasoned multi-unit operator with more than 15 years of industry experience. As part of the agreement, Merchant will develop three new restaurants in the Salt Lake City market, which will mark Captain D's entry into Utah for the very first time and expand the brand's footprint to its westernmost point in the company's history.

"We're at a significant point in Captain D's history, with this agreement marking a very special milestone for our brand as we break into our 23rd state and begin work on developing the first Captain D's restaurants in the Salt Lake City area – all within our 50th year in business. Throughout 2019 and over the past several years, we've continued to attract best-in-class multi-unit operators with our unique proposition in seafood, strong unit economics and proven record of success, and this deal is a testimony to that," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "Maqsood has been a well-established operator of several successful brands and we're thrilled to welcome him and his team to Captain D's and have him spearhead our growth in Utah."

Based in Salt Lake City, Merchant's has owned and operated several Quiznos and Popeyes restaurants, as well as 7-Eleven convenience stores and gas stations throughout the market. This new agreement marks his first with Captain D's, and his first location is slated to open in Pleasant Grove late next summer.

"Aside from the tremendous opportunity to bring the brand to Utah for the first time, what attracted me most to Captain D's was its substantial growth over the past several years with much of that growth being fueled by existing operators. Operator reinvestment in a brand showcases its strength and, ultimately, trust in the franchisor of the direction the brand is going in, which motivated me to jump on the opportunity quickly," said Merchant. "I'm so excited to bring the brand to Salt Lake City, and share Captain D's delicious, high-quality and affordable seafood with the communities here."

In its 50th year, Captain D's has continued to experience a surge in franchise development, opening more than a dozen new restaurants year to date, and signing numerous agreements to expand its presence in new and existing markets like Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, Michigan and Oklahoma over the next several years.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80% of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

