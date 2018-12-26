Captain D's starts 2019 Celebrating their Golden and Crispy Anniversary - 50 Years of Seafood Greatness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is kicking off the new year by bringing back some classic customer favorites to their menu that have been making Seafood Lovers happy for the past 50 years.

"Fifty years as a beloved brand is a significant milestone for any company," said Phil Greifeld, president and chief executive officer of Captain D's. "We opened our first restaurant in 1969, and we are going to enjoy celebrating this commemorative, golden anniversary for Captain D's all year long with our guests."

Captain D's will ring in the new year, featuring craveable seafood classics such as The Sampler, that includes signature batter dipped fish, crispy butterfly shrimp, chicken tenders, choice of two sides and Captain D's world-famous hush puppies.

Guests craving more can trade up to the Supreme Sampler or get the ultimate in seafood variety with the Fisherman's Catch - batter dipped fish, butterfly shrimp, clam strips, popcorn shrimp, stuffed crab, choice of two sides and hush puppies.

Captain D's advertising will tout the seafood celebration that is 50 years of Captain D's.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has 531 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

