Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Spiced Rum Puts A Twist On Fall's Favorite Fruit

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's something new dropping this fall and it's ripe for the taking. Captain Morgan is hitting the shelves with Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Spiced Rum – something brand new that's sure to shake up the rum category as a spirit that is so delicious it can easily be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

There's more fun to be had with this twist on a classic – we took the flavor of our signature Original Spiced Rum, added a subtle hint of ginger and fused it all together with the deliciously juicy and crisp taste of fresh cut apples. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is all about making sure you and your friends can enjoy and celebrate the good times with a flavor everyone loves, whether you're near or far.

"Captain Morgan has always been about uniting the crew and creating lasting memories," said Sam Salameh, Vice President Captain Morgan. "These days, we all could benefit from a little more fun in our lives – there's always more fun to be had with Captain Morgan, and the crisp, fall-inspired flavor of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is the latest proof of just that."

Nothing screams autumn like sliced apples. They're crisp, refreshing, sweet yet tart, exploding with flavor and perfectly suited for the fall (or any) season. With all that flavor packed into Captain Morgan Sliced Apple, there's something for everyone 21 and over to sink their teeth into – serve it neat, on the rocks or as a chilled shot. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is so delicious that we recommend giving it a try on its own, but if you're looking to spice things up, it can be used to add variety to some of your favorite signature cocktails like the Captain Morgan Apple Crisp or Captain Morgan Apple Mule.

No matter how you decide to pour Captain Morgan Sliced Apple, we're all about safely coming together with your favorite people for the sake of a good time and making new memories. And just like the good times, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is here to stay and is on shelves now across the U.S. and Canada. It is available in a 750mL bottle with an ABV of 35%, and the suggested retail price is $15.99.

Be sure to check out @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for Captain Morgan Sliced Apple cocktail recipes and for updates on how Captain Morgan will be celebrating the spirit of our local communities in the coming months. No matter where or how you choose to celebrate the spirit of your crew, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is best enjoyed responsibly – Captain's orders.

