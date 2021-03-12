"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Celebrates 35 Million Downloads Worldwide!

35 Million Downloads Worldwide Campaign

The 35 Million Downloads Worldwide campaign will include multiple events where players can receive fantastic rewards such as Dreamballs, Black Ball (SSR)s, and more from daily scenarios, missions, and login bonuses. There will also be multiple new Transfers available including a special Daily Free 10-Player Transfer and Dream Pot Transfer.

New Players Taro Misaki (All Japan JY), Louis Napoleon (France JY), and Elle Sid Pierre (France JY) will debut in their respective Transfers. They will have Lv.10 Main Special Skills, and the background will feature special locales in Paris where the players are casually dressed. Fans will not want to miss out on this special campaign.

About Captain Tsubasa

Created by Yoichi Takahashi, Captain Tsubasa is a Japanese manga that centers on the sport of football. Since premiering in Shueisha's landmark manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump in 1981, the series has grown into a legend that has inspired and delighted countless football fans around the world for decades. Its popularity extends beyond borders, having been translated and published around the world in 20 languages, finding fans and winning the hearts of football lovers around the globe.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Title: Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices. Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan, Mainland China,

and South Korea) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

