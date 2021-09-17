"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2021 Online Qualifiers Kick Off Today

Starting today, users who get 3 wins in the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1, reach the top 5000 in the regional ranking in the Online Qualifiers Round 2 held the following week, and reach the top 8 in Round 3 held the week after that, can participate in the Final Regional Qualifiers scheduled on Saturday, October 23. The top players who make it through the Final Regional Qualifier will advance to the Final Tournament.

Online Qualifiers Schedule *Held in-game (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Round 1: From Friday, September 17 at 16:00 until Friday, September 24 at 13:59

at 16:00 until at 13:59 Round 2: From Friday, September 24 at 16:00 until Friday, October 1 at 13:59

at 16:00 until at 13:59 Round 3: From Friday, October 1 at 16:00 until Friday, October 8 at 13:59

How to Enter

Join the tournament from the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1.

*Conditions for participating apply such as being 20 years old or older (as of September 1, 2021).

Dream Championship 2021 Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

For further details, players are encouraged to keep an eye on the official game website, Dream Championship website, and official social media.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Related Links

https://www.klab.com

