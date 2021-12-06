"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Worldwide 4th Anniversary & Official FC BARCELONA Uniforms Debut in Game

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that it has been four years since the global version of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team launched. In celebration of this milestone there will be various campaigns in-game including the debut of players wearing FC BARCELONA official uniforms and much more starting from Friday, December 3. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1206/ctdt_gl4anniv.html) and in-game notifications for further details.