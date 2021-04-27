CapTech Partnership Supports Teens, Drives Innovation at First Tee

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and RICHMOND, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapTech, a leading technology consulting firm, and First Tee, a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf, today announced a new partnership that will provide First Tee participants further support and access to technology and mentorship as they progress through the program.

As a Trustee, CapTech's investment in First Tee will support curriculum enhancements, technology innovations, ongoing research and expanding diversity and inclusion initiatives for the growing network of 150 chapters. CapTech will also lend leadership and expertise to First Tee for its national participant opportunities, including the Innovators Forum, an event that empowers First Tee teens to raise awareness of global issues through the development of a meaningful service project in their communities.

"We are proud to support a world-class organization like First Tee that shares our passion for developing and empowering young people," said CapTech Chairman Sandy Williamson. "We believe technology can help create a more diverse and inclusive future in which youth can confidently compete on a level playing field. CapTech is committed to leveraging our capabilities as innovators, engineers and strategists to accomplish this very important purpose."

In addition to its commitment as a Trustee, CapTech is supporting First Tee — Greater Richmond in its creation of a state-of-the-art golf technology lab at the Belmont course, newly redesigned by Davis Love III's company, Love Golf Design. With an emphasis on inclusivity, the lab will support training and development for youth of all skill levels through the innovative use of data, design and technology. A central goal of the lab is to use data available from golf training tools, mobile devices and third-party sources to connect and integrate functionality.

"We are thankful for partners like CapTech that provide support across a number of important areas for our organization," said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of First Tee. "We are grateful that they have engaged on multiple fronts in support of our mission."

About PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation ("First Tee")

First Tee (www.firsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. Since its inception in 1997, First Tee has expanded to reach more than 3.6 million young people annually through its chapter network, in schools and at youth centers. Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, programs are delivered in all 50 United States and select international locations. President George W. Bush serves as Honorary Chair.

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. We do so by bringing the data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what's possible in a changing world. Here, we're master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, we fuse technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Together, we create outcomes that exceed the expected — which is one of the reasons we've been on the Inc. 500/5000 list for over a decade. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com .

