Caption Health Announces Steve Cashman as New President and CEO

Cashman joins Caption Health after serving as Chief Commercial Officer at InTouch Health, which was acquired by Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC ) in 2020. At InTouch, Cashman oversaw the company's domestic and global sales, as well as product, marketing, customer service and clinical services, achieving an estimated 35% year-over-year growth in 2019 under his leadership.

"I've spent the last decade bringing the provider closer to the patient through telehealth. Now, by incorporating ultrasound imaging earlier in the patient journey, we can continue to improve access to care and inform the care pathway," said Steve Cashman, President and CEO of Caption Health. "It's not hard to imagine a future where Caption AI is in the hands of every healthcare professional, from physicians to APPs to nurses, wherever they deliver care. This technology makes deep, meaningful assessments of human health as routine as checking a patient's blood pressure—and I'm excited for any part I can play in bringing about that future."

Cashman was preceded in this role by Caption Health co-founder Charles Cadieu, PhD, who will be leaving Caption Health to pursue new endeavors. Remaining Caption Health co-founder and current Chief Technology Officer Kilian Koepsell, PhD, will take on a broader leadership role at the company advancing Caption Health's strategy for technological innovation.

"I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished so far at Caption Health, from our FDA milestones to our extensive clinical validation with leading healthcare institutions," said Dr. Cadieu. "I am confident that Steve has the right mix of commercial and operational experience to scale Caption Health to new heights."

"We have made great strides on our journey to transform healthcare by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to democratize high-quality medical imaging," added Dr. Koepsell, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Caption Health. "I am excited to work with Steve as we continue our mission to make ultrasounds more accessible than ever, enabling critical diagnoses that may have otherwise come too late."

As ultrasound devices continue to become smaller, more powerful and more affordable, Caption AI further enables the proliferation of this safe, effective clinical tool by solving the fundamental challenge of ultrasound: usability. Current ultrasound offerings require expert users with years of specialized training to acquire and interpret images. Caption AI—the first and only AI-guided medical imaging acquisition software cleared by the FDA—provides real-time guidance, automated quality assessment and intelligent interpretation capabilities to empower a broader set of care providers to use ultrasound to detect and treat diseases earlier and in more care settings.

"Steve has an outstanding track record of scaling businesses to meet the opportunity before them, and that's why we are so excited to add him to the team," said Alan Cohen, Caption Health Board Member and Partner at DCVC. "Caption Health's transformative technology has the potential to completely reshape the patient care experience and with Steve at the helm, we're confident they will be able to take advantage of the massive market opportunity that lies ahead."

In addition to the appointment of Cashman, Caption Health has added several other new leaders. Betsy Klein has joined as Head of Marketing, bringing extensive health marketing experience from her nearly 25 years of work at Proteus Health and Pfizer. Ainslie Mayberry serves as Chief Financial and Operating Officer, with nearly two decades' worth of financial experience across a wide range of industries. Prachi Kothavade, Head of Operations and Customer Support, has nearly 15 years of operational experience, including at Philips.

Having demonstrated the effectiveness of its AI guidance and interpretation software for cardiac ultrasound through extensive clinical validation published in JAMA Cardiology and Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, Caption Health also plans to expand its technology to new clinical applications. The company received a $4.95M grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in November last year to develop AI capabilities for lung ultrasound.

About Caption Health

Caption Health was founded on a simple but powerful concept: use technology to emulate the expertise of highly trained medical experts and put that ability into the hands of every care provider. Recognized as one of Fierce Medtech's 2020 Fierce 15 and CB Insights' 2021 AI 100 and 2020 Digital Health 150, Caption Health is delivering AI systems that empower healthcare providers with new capabilities to acquire and interpret ultrasound exams. For more information, visit captionhealth.com.

