Captionmax Awarded 'Eye on Impact' Award From CBS

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Captionmax was presented with the 2018 Impact Supplier of the Year award from CBS at their annual Eye on Impact event in Studio City California on November 15. The event brings together a wide variety of vendors and industry participants who have a passion for positively impacting our communities and industry.

Truck Morrison, President and CEO of Captionmax, accepts the 2018 Impact Supplier of the Year award.

Max Duckler, founder and previous owner of Captionmax, had a fierce passion for serving communities in need. That passion was the spark that led to the founding of Captionmax as a leader in media accessibility, and it continues to influence our ongoing vision to make media accessible to all people.

"It is an incredible honor to accept this award on behalf of Captionmax and our 100+ employees. There is a passion within all of us for the communities we have the privilege to serve. This event was a good reminder that enduring business relationships are built on shared values," states Truck Morrison, President and CEO of Captionmax.

Captionmax is a leading full-service provider of accessibility services for the media market. We provide subtitle and dubbing localization services, live and prerecorded closed captioning and description in multiple languages to the largest media broadcasters, content creators and distributors, corporations and municipalities in North America. Captionmax leads with quality, service, and security, and is the only national vendor that can deliver each across all media accessibility services.

