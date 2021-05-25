Captivate Expands Into Residential Now Targeting Consumers At The Office And Home

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Captivate has officially announced the launch of Captivate | RESIDENTIAL – a network of customized digital signage solutions for multifamily properties across the U.S. Best known for their 13,000 elevator and large format screens in office buildings throughout North America, Captivate is bringing its 25 years of tenant communication expertise into a home setting. Captivate | RESIDENTIAL is currently available in nearly 100 apartment buildings with rapid adoption across the country.

In the wake of Covid-19, home became the most trusted environment for residents, requiring property managers to develop both effective and creative building communication plans. Captivate | RESIDENTIAL now provides a competitive advantage for real estate partners to maintain a sense of trust and community that in turn improves resident retention. The network features a user-friendly messaging portal that allows property managers to create and publish community messages in real-time from their desktop or mobile devices. These state-of-the-art digital signage displays also feature hand-curated content tailored to multifamily audiences seven days per week. Both global and hyper-local updates are provided by notable content providers including AccuWeather, USA Today, Billboard, Grub Street and Everyday Health.

"For 25 years, we've built a strong foundation with the real estate community, providing amenity-rich digital solutions and real-time communication to enhance the building environment," said Nicolas Beaver, Head of Real Estate at Captivate. "We are thrilled to offer this expertise to the multifamily housing industry to address the needs of both our property partners as well as their residents. From product type and aesthetic to a variety of effective messaging templates, we are looking forward to serving this channel and modernizing existing communication practices."

Captivate | RESIDENTIAL is available to real estate partners via large format HD screens or Captivate | GO – a plug-and-play device that can be connected to any HDMI capable display. The network is currently live in 19 U.S. markets across a wide variety of resident building types owned by partners like Brookfield, Greystar and Nelson.

About Captivate

Known for its vast network of nearly 13,000 elevator and lobby displays located in 1,700+ premier buildings across North America, Captivate is a turnkey property management system that fuels effective communication solutions. With 25 years' experience in increasing tenant satisfaction and achieving property goals, Captivate redefines the building experience and elevates property status. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit captivate.com/residential.

For additional information and interview opportunities, please contact:



Raquel Hudson

VP, Marketing Communications

Captivate

[email protected]

SOURCE Captivate

Related Links

www.captivate.com

