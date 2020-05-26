Captivate Launches All-in-One Solution to Support the Return to Work as States Reopen

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Captivate, North America's leading location-based network, today announced the launch of Captivate Scan – an all-in-one solution that aims to reinforce safe building environments with a focus on the health and well-being of office tenants. This portable display combines valuable Captivate content with a body temperature scanner, facial covering detection and a hand sanitizer dispensing solution.

As states reopen and business professionals return to the office, Captivate Scan provides a multi-functional way for property owners, managers and company executives to meet federal and local COVID-19 mandates. These displays can be positioned at the entryway of both buildings and individual offices to ensure tenants and visitors adhere to all requirements before gaining access. The display will feature Captivate's real-time content from leading media sources as well as building specific messaging to provide up-to-date communication on evolving guidelines and protocol.

In addition to the health and safety precautions, the Captivate Scan displays feature a hand sanitizer dispenser, building/tenant security integration and local transit information.

"As professionals transition back to the office, it's imperative to support our partners with a solution that allows them to easily and effectively prioritize the health and safety needs of employees and visitors," said Alice Gogh, Vice President of Product & Strategy at Captivate. "We are proud to offer Captivate Scan as a part of the solution for operators and individuals alike."

About Captivate

A leader in outdoor digital signage, Captivate digital video network brings life to the workplace by delivering valuable news and entertainment from best-in-class providers to upscale professionals in premier office towers across the U.S. and Canada resulting in meaningful connections among viewers, brands and their buildings. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.

