Capture Life's Moments With Ease Using The DJI Osmo Pocket Stabilized Camera

The world's smallest three-axis stabilized camera is made for travels, family events and adventures

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in creative camera technology, today announced Osmo Pocket, a highly compact three-axis stabilized camera created for everyone. Designed to be incredibly easy to use, Osmo Pocket offers a host of intelligent features to help capture creative videos and photographs in a portable form factor.

"Innovation is at the heart of every product we create and DJI Osmo Pocket is here to change the way photos and videos are captured, not just by professionals but by parents, couples, adventurers, travelers, and everyone in between," said Roger Luo, President at DJI. "Osmo Pocket is a portable personal camera crew and we can't wait to see how people use it to capture their stories and share them with the world."

Small yet powerful

At just over 4 inches tall, Osmo Pocket is DJI's smallest three-axis stabilized camera. It redefines DJI's family of handheld gimbals offering features never before seen in a product this compact. A 1/2.3-inch sensor records 12-megapixel photographs and 4K video up to 60fps at 100Mbps in stunning detail. Osmo Pocket also uses built-in dual microphones and advanced noise-canceling algorithms to ensure you capture high quality audio to match the footage. Furthermore, a battery life of up to two hours shooting video in 4K, 30fps means you can always rely on Osmo Pocket to capture your story no matter where you are at the very best quality.

Smooth, stable video

Building on DJI's experience creating gimbal technology, Osmo Pocket helps capture stable video for all of life's moments. The state-of-the-art three-axis mechanical gimbal compensates for movements and smooths these motions so users can focus on composition and subject matter. Whether the user is taking videos of the vacation or documenting special holiday moments, Osmo Pocket helps ensure video comes out smooth.

Simple and smart

Designed with ease of use in mind, Osmo Pocket doesn't just let anyone shoot smooth, cinematic footage; it empowers creativity. The gimbal camera uses a 1-inch integrated touch screen that provides a high quality live view as well as the ability to toggle through the various shooting modes, adjust settings, review footage and gain access to a full suite of creative features including:

ActiveTrack- DJI's image recognition algorithms allow Osmo Pocket to recognize and follow subjects of users' choice, perfect for capturing family moments easily with the tap of finger .

Unlock the full power of Osmo Pocket

A universal port under the touchscreen allows users to connect their mobile devices that use iOS Lightning or USB-C. Upon connection, the new dedicated DJI Mimo app will automatically open and serves as a monitor, while in-app menu offers a variety of intelligent features and recording modes:

Story Mode - Bring creative editing to video with a host of preset music, video transitions and coloring. Choose one of 10 fun templates and Mimo will handle the camera movement for you. After finishing, Mimo automatically generates very own short story, ready to be shared.

A versatile tool with a range of accessories

An ecosystem of accessories unlocks the potential of Osmo Pocket:

Accessory Mount- The accessory mount makes Osmo Pocket compatible with action camera accessories so users are able to capture the adventure footage, such as when mounted on a helmet, backpack or wrist .

The expansion kit includes the Accessory Mount, Wireless Module and Controller Wheel. ND Filters Set**- Specifically designed for Osmo Pocket, ND filters attach to the front of the camera to reduce the amount of light entering the sensor. The ND Filter Set offers several levels of filter darkness and allows for more control over the camera's aperture, exposure time, and sensor sensitivity settings.

Bring a unique underwater perspective to footage using the Waterproof Case which can be placed at a depth of 60 meters. Extension Rod**- The Extension Rod attaches to the Lightning or USB-C port and provides 31 inches of reach to Osmo Pocket, opening a world of new creative angles that are normally difficult or impossible to get. A gimbal control joystick and camera button on the handle were designed for remote control when using the Extension Rod and a tripod was added to the bottom for expanded use cases

**coming soon

Price and Availability

Osmo Pocket retails for $349 USD and will be available for pre-order at store.dji.com, DJI Flagship Stores, DJI Authorized Retailers and additional retailers starting today. Pre-orders will start shipping on December 15th. For more information on all the new features and capabilities of Osmo Pocket, please visit www.dji.com/osmo-pocket.

OSMO Shield

OSMO Shield offers comprehensive two-year protection coverage, doubling your DJI warranty from one to two years. Customers also get an additional free accidental coverage service. Osmo Shield is available in North America and China.

About DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.

